Who were the winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
The Billboard Music Awards ceremony was held on May 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and Bad Bunny took home three of the six Latin awards.
On Sunday, May 23, another edition of the Billboard Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For this edition, the awards had six categories dedicated exclusively to Latin music, in which names such as Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin, Ozuna and Becky G, among other big names, stood out.
The big winner of the night was The Weeknd who was nominated for 16 Billboard Awards and took home 10 of them.
"I'd like to thank my fellow nominees. It's been a dark year and you provided light and an escape with your music," the singer said on stage as he picked up the night's first televised award.
The Latin winner of the ceremony was Bad Bunny, who received three awards, including "Favorite Latin artist," an award he accepted in Spanish. In addition, Benito took home the award for "Best Latin Song" for "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez, and "Best Latin Album" for YHLQMDLG, both announced prior to the ceremony.
"Thank you very much first of all to all the fans around the world, especially my Latin people who have always loved and supported me," said Bad Bunny, who shared the award with his fellow nominees. "Love each other, love each other more. Don't waste energy hating anyone. You have to learn to be more understanding and empathetic with others because you never know what someone is going through."
Although the list of winners has been overwhelmingly male, Latin singer Karol G won off-camera for "Best Latin Female Artist," joining Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, the latter two singers becoming the only women to win in categories that were not exclusively female.
Here is the full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:
- Best Artist: The Weeknd
- Best New Artist: Pop Smoke
- Best Male Artist: The Weeknd
- Best Female Artist: Taylor Swift
- Best Duo/Group: BTS
- Best Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
- Best Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
- Best Artist, Streaming Song: Drake
- Top Selling Artist: BTS
- Top Artist, Radio Airplay: The Weeknd
- Best Social Artist: BTS
- Best R&B Artist: The Weeknd
- Best Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
- Best Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat
- Best Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
- Best Male Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
- Best Female Rap Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Best Female Country Artist: Gabby Barrett
- Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Best Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
- Best Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
- Best Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Best Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
- Best Latin Female Artist: Karol G
- Best Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado
- Best Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
- Best Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
- Best Gospel Artist: Kanye West
- Best Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (Best Billboard 200 Album): Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
- Best R&B Album - The Weeknd, "After Hours
- Best Rap Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
- Best Country Album: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
- Best Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
- Best Latin Album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Best Dance/Electronica Album: Lady Gaga, Chromatica
- Best Christian Album: Carrie Underwood, My Gift
- Best Gospel Album: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
- Best Hot 100 Song: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
- Best Song, Streaming: DaBaby with Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
- Best-selling song: BTS, "Dynamite"
- Best song on the radio: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
- Best Collaboration: Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
- Best R&B Song: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
- Best Rap Song: DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
- Best Country Song: Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"
- Best Rock Song - AJR, "Bang!
- Best Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Best Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
- Best Christian Song: Elevation Worship featuring Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"
- Best Gospel Song: Kanye West with Travis Scott, "Wash Us In The Blood"
