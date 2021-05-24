Who were the winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

On Sunday, May 23, another edition of the Billboard Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For this edition, the awards had six categories dedicated exclusively to Latin music, in which names such as Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin, Ozuna and Becky G, among other big names, stood out.

The big winner of the night was The Weeknd who was nominated for 16 Billboard Awards and took home 10 of them.

"I'd like to thank my fellow nominees. It's been a dark year and you provided light and an escape with your music," the singer said on stage as he picked up the night's first televised award.

The Latin winner of the ceremony was Bad Bunny, who received three awards, including "Favorite Latin artist," an award he accepted in Spanish. In addition, Benito took home the award for "Best Latin Song" for "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez, and "Best Latin Album" for YHLQMDLG, both announced prior to the ceremony.

"Thank you very much first of all to all the fans around the world, especially my Latin people who have always loved and supported me," said Bad Bunny, who shared the award with his fellow nominees. "Love each other, love each other more. Don't waste energy hating anyone. You have to learn to be more understanding and empathetic with others because you never know what someone is going through."

Although the list of winners has been overwhelmingly male, Latin singer Karol G won off-camera for "Best Latin Female Artist," joining Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, the latter two singers becoming the only women to win in categories that were not exclusively female.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: