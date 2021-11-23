These are the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
The Academy, alongside K-pop band BTS and Maneskin, revealed the award's nominees. Jon Batiste leads the list with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R with eight nominations each.
Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish follow with seven nominations a piece.
The 2022 edition will have 86 categories, two of which are new: 'Best Overall Music Performance' and 'Best Urban Latin Album.'
Latin nominees
Among the Grammy nominees, Latin talent such as Colombia's Juanes, J Balvin and Karol G, who have already won awards at the Latin version of the Grammys, stand out.
Juanes was one of the first musicians to react to the news and a message of his has already gone viral where he expresses gratitude for the nomination.
"It is a deep gratitude to the academy and, well, to music itself," he wrote.
Puerto Rico's Bad Bunny is another of the nominated artists, highlighted at the most recent Latin Grammy Awards, and is the most likely to win in the 'Urban Music Album' category, where he is nominated against Karol G, J Balvin and Rauw Alejandro.
In the 'Latin Rock/Alternative' category are Bomba Estéreo's Deja; Diamante Eléctrico's Mira lo que me hiciste hacer; Juanes' Origen; Nathy Peluso's Calambre; C. Tangana's El madrileño; and Zoé's Sonidos de karmática resonancia.
Likewise, in the category of 'Best Latin Pop Album,' the nominees are: Vértigo by Pablo Alborán; Mis amores by Paula Arenas; Hecho a la antigua by Ricardo Arjona; Mis manos by Camilo; and Mendó by Álex Cuba.
For the best in Mexican music, there is Antología de la música ranchera, volumen 2 by Aída Cuevas; A mis 80's by Vicente Fernández; Seis by Mon Laferte; Un canto por México, volumen 2 by Natalia Lafourcade; and AYAYAYAY! (Súper deluxe) by Christian Nodal.
Finally, in the last Latin category, competing for the 'Best Tropical Music Album' are Salswing! by Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra; En cuarentena by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico; Sin salsa no hay paraíso by Aymée Nuviola; Colegas by Gilberto Santa Rosa; and Live in Perú by Tony Succar.
