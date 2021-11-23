These are the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The Academy, alongside K-pop band BTS and Maneskin, revealed the award's nominees. Jon Batiste leads the list with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R with eight nominations each.

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish follow with seven nominations a piece. The 2022 edition will have 86 categories, two of which are new: 'Best Overall Music Performance' and 'Best Urban Latin Album.' Latin nominees Among the Grammy nominees, Latin talent such as Colombia's Juanes, J Balvin and Karol G, who have already won awards at the Latin version of the Grammys, stand out. Juanes was one of the first musicians to react to the news and a message of his has already gone viral where he expresses gratitude for the nomination. "It is a deep gratitude to the academy and, well, to music itself," he wrote.

@UMG Me despierto con la gran noticia de la nominación a BEST LATIN ROCK /ALTERNATIVE en los Grammy americanos thank you to @RecordingAcad que felicidad tan HP @SebastianKrys — Juanes (@juanes) November 23, 2021