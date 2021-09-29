Snow Tha Product gets first Latin Grammy nomination for viral Bizarrap collab

Snow Tha Product, a bilingual Mexican rapper based in Los Angeles, has been nominated for her first Latin Grammy under the “Best Rap/Hip Hop Song” category.

The song nominated, which is a collaboration with Argentine producer, Bizarrap, is called BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL.39, which currently has 129M views on YouTube.

@SnowThaProduct CONGRATS ON 100M!!! Snow Tha Product || BZRP Music Sessions #39 https://t.co/H6Z18KRz0p via @YouTube — Marisa Liguori (@marisaliguori2) July 11, 2021

“Soy la Mexicana con tremendo flow, tengo todo el control, cierro los ojos, baby let 's go,” she raps.

Born Claudia Alexandra Feliciano in San Jose, California, to undocumented Mexican immigrant parents, the rapper also spoke to AL DÍA when she judged the U.S. Finals of Red Bull Batalla, the world’s largest Spanish rap battle in L.A. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Snow began her music career as an independent artist who just wanted to be heard. To this day, she has no label or management, but has amassed thousands of followers on Twitter and millions on Instagram.

Stop chasing what others tell you is important. Learn that your dream should never rely on impressing other people.

Major thanks to @SnowThaProduct for dropping truth on our latest episode of #SelectConversations: https://t.co/xv7wMCmQ2S.



Presented by @Ally. #doitright pic.twitter.com/yz5odJ5SRv — UnitedMasters (@unitedmasters) July 27, 2021

She also won a Video Music Award (VMA) in 2017 for her appearance on Lin Manuel Miranda’s song “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done).”.

In a recent interview with CNN, Snow said she encountered a lot of skepticism and doubts from her peers when she first began her journey.

“It was like ‘You’re a Mexican chick from Cali, what do you know about rapping?’ I’m glad I stuck with it,” she said.

Snow, who identifies as lesbian, uses her large platform to speak up about immigration and other social justice issues.

“Putting the medicine into the candy,” is how she describes some of the messages in her lyrics.

“Congratulations to Snow Tha Product on her first Latin Grammy nomination! No manager, no label, she produces all her songs and videos. Independent, and she’s killing the Spanish rap game,” one fan wrote on Twitter.



