Snow Tha Product gets first Latin Grammy nomination for viral Bizarrap collab

The bilingual Mexican rapper has racked up a major following after more than a decade in the independent rap scene.

by brittanyv
 09/29/2021 - 13:53
in
By Brittany Valentine
September 29, 2021

Snow Tha Product, a bilingual Mexican rapper based in Los Angeles, has been nominated for her first Latin Grammy under the “Best Rap/Hip Hop Song” category.

The song nominated, which is a collaboration with Argentine producer, Bizarrap, is called BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL.39, which currently has 129M views on YouTube.

“Soy la Mexicana con tremendo flow, tengo todo el control, cierro los ojos, baby let 's go,” she raps.

Born Claudia Alexandra Feliciano in San Jose, California, to undocumented Mexican immigrant parents, the rapper also spoke to AL DÍA when she judged the U.S. Finals of Red Bull Batalla, the world’s largest Spanish rap battle in L.A. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Snow began her music career as an independent artist who just wanted to be heard. To this day, she has no label or management, but has amassed thousands of followers on Twitter and millions on Instagram.

She also won a Video Music Award (VMA) in 2017 for her appearance on Lin Manuel Miranda’s song “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done).”.

In a recent interview with CNN, Snow said she encountered a lot of skepticism and doubts from her peers when she first began her journey.

“It was like ‘You’re a Mexican chick from Cali, what do you know about rapping?’ I’m glad I stuck with it,” she said. 

Snow, who identifies as lesbian, uses her large platform to speak up about immigration and other social justice issues.

 “Putting the medicine into the candy,” is how she describes some of the messages in her lyrics. 

“Congratulations to Snow Tha Product on her first Latin Grammy nomination! No manager, no label, she produces all her songs and videos. Independent, and she’s killing the Spanish rap game,” one fan wrote on Twitter. 


 

