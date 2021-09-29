Renata Flores makes the list of 100 most influential Latinas

HOLA!USA magazine has released a list of the 100 most influential Latinas of 2021, and Quechua trap singer Renata Flores has been included. Latina Powerhouse Top 100 2021 is an annual initiative that celebrates the 100 women who stand out for their professional achievements and inspiring stories.

The list features women in entertainment, athletes, visionaries, change agents, female bosses, culinary excellence, creative forces and beauty icons.

This year, the artist of Ayacucho origin (central Andes of Peru) Flores, has shined at an international level. Along with new artists such as Yendry, Eiza Gonzalez, Camila Cabello, Anya Taylor Joy, Michelle Rodriguez. and others with longer careers like Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara and Lila Downs; The trap singer is found on the list within the category 'Creative Forces.'

The young singer, activist and composer released her album ISQUN this year, inspired by different women icons of Peruvian culture and their stories, such as Chañan Cori Coca, Francisca

In 2021, she also debuted as host of the television program, Miski Takiy, dedicated to the dissemination and revaluation of indigenous musical expressions of Peru.

Flores vindicates and embraces her Andean and Quechua origins through her music and her activism in favor of diversity of origins, among other causes she defends.

It's definitely worth a listen if you haven't.