The Red Pears are lost in a “House of Mirrors”

The indie garage rock trio from El Monte, California, The Red Pears, have returned with a new single, “House of Mirrors.”

“House of Mirrors” is built on the group’s signature washed-out guitar, a head-nodding baseline, and pinpoint percussion.

The house of mirrors motif represents self-conversing, perhaps due to lacking company: a loneliness one gets lost in, or takes comfort in.

Directed by Justin La Turno, the music video was filmed with assistance from the group’s old stomping grounds: Mountain View High School in El Monte.

Building off the title’s motif, the music video showcases a transition between eras, a growth built from self-introspection, told through a change of attire.

The new record will also feature the singles “Not In The Cards” and “Twisted Colours.” The album will be released on Cosmica Artists / ADA Latin.

Written, recorded, and being released around a time when the band is garnering more widespread attention, playing their largest shows yet, this third LP will mark a new era for the trio.

Furthermore, the album will be a testament of the group’s friendship, who started the band after meeting at a Battle of the Bands event. The album will channel childhood influences and garage rock origins at a time when the band moves up in the world.

Originally a duo, ‘The Red Pears’ is a play-on-words, a representation of the duo or pair.

Now a trio, the band’s name still remains a callback to some of the group’s favorite duos, The White Stripes and The Black Keys.

Shortly after the release of their third album, The Red Pears will be touring with Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing this November. Limited tickets are available.

The group’s third studio album, You Thought We Left Because The Door Was Open But We Were Waiting Outside, will arrive on Oct. 15, 2021. “House of Mirrors” is available now.