Nicki Nicole: A Rising Latina Trap Artist to watch

Nicki Nicole, known off stage as Nicole Cucco, is a 19-year-old rising Latina Trap artist. She is currently signed with DALE PLAY Records and recently has appeared on Billboard’s “Latin Artists to keep on your radar.”

The Argentinian singer has already made waves in her country and is growing a bigger fanbase in the United States.

In Argentina, two of her songs, ‘Wapo Traketero’ and ‘Colocao’ have already made it onto Argentina’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

With 4 million followers on Instagram, and 2 million subscribers on youtube, it is clear she is going to be a hot commodity in the music industry in the years to come.

What else do creatives do when they are confined to four walls because of a pandemic? Create!

Her most recent video was filmed during quarantine in April 2020, and is for her song ‘Colocao.’

In November, she released her album called Recuerdos. It is a mix of pop, R&B, and urban tones that have made her a recognized new voice in Argentina’s music scene.

Mixed in with traditional latin trap is a slower beat from her album on the song ‘Fucking Diablo’ to get you in your feels, and remind you of that person you know is no good for you.

Her most streamed song, ‘Wapo Traketero’ has a slow beginning and turns trap at its halfway point, just in time.

More is to come of the young trap artist, so just stay tuned.