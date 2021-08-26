MONOGEM releases ‘Magia,’ the final single from her upcoming album

Alternative-R&B artist MONOGEM has released the final single from her new album, Gardenia, set to be released on Sept. 2.

The single, “Magia,” is a gentle and thoughtful reflection on the gift of life. The soft and rhythmic instrumental pairs well alongside MONOGEM’s welcoming vocals.

“Magia” is the finale of the upcoming album’s tracklist, but also marks the announcement of MONOGEM's pregnancy.

The single was written about the journey she embarked in preparation for motherhood. Throughout this journey, the R&B artist uncovered many lessons.

The singer elaborated on what the single means to her, and how she is embracing the future:

“Magia, which means ‘magic,’ is about the miraculous journey into motherhood and is dedicated to the undeniable power that every woman holds.

“Building a life inside of me has come with so many emotions…but now that I am so close to a new beginning, I’m realizing how full of magic the entire process is — how the female body just knows exactly what to do while creating a life.

“I am learning to give in to my strength and looking forward to continuing the story of my heritage with my son,” said MONOGEM.

‘Magia’ was released alongside a visualizer, which features the singer within a lush nature setting, highlighted by vibrant, colorful backgrounds.

The video was produced and directed by MONOGEM herself.

The full album, ‘Gardenia’ — featuring the singles “Magia,” “Dame La Fuerza,” “Soy Lo Que Soy,” “Sólo Amor,” “Paraíso,” and “Bésame Mucho” — will arrive Sept. 2.