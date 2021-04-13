Marc Anthony invites Daddy Yankee to his first global concert

Marc Anthony's first global virtual concert, the only one scheduled called "Una Noche", is just around the corner this upcoming Saturday, April 17 in an event that will be broadcast from Miami to more than 90 countries.

For such a special show, they plan to merge the reggaeton and salsa empires by joining their two kings on stage to perform "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta," the hit collaboration of these two Puerto Rican powerhouses.

The night will continue with the hits of Marc Anthony, a star with over thirty Billboard chart hits and an extensive fan base fueled by the global success of certain Latin rhythms. Finally, DJ and radio host Alex Sensation will close the night with hits from current Latin music and the release of his latest single entitled "After Party."

Daddy Yankee expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating in a proposal of this caliber: "It's great that I was able to merge my urban essence with Marc Anthony's corner that I love so much, that corner of him, that musical line where you live the orchestra and all those instruments."

"Marc has always been an inspiration for my career because Salsa has always been in my DNA and since I can remember I have listened to and enjoyed his music because Marc has the ability to transport you to other musical spaces with his sounds and that neighborhood rumba that identifies us Latinos so much," he added.

If the event goes as planned, Marc Anthony will become the first Latin artist to unite such a large audience in an event of global magnitude.

Partnerships

The announcement of the invitation to "Una Noche" comes the same week that Daddy Yankee announced that he is also returning to concerts on a tour around his country called "Con Calma Pal Choli".

Both announcements come on the heels of their recent collaboration that has catapulted them back to radio stations around the world, the song "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta" with which they intended to "bring something refreshing, to collapse the world of salsa with reggaeton in its purest essences so that the song has its own identity."

The song was written by Marc Anthony, Dddy Yankee and Édgar Barrera. It was produced by fellow Puerto Rican and multiple Gammy Award winner Sergio George. About the fusion of salsa and reggaeton made possible by the veteran producer, he added: "Marc is an icon of our Latin music. Entering his tropical world and being part of that magic was always on my bucket list.

The merger operation has been more than positive and audiences are looking forward to celebrating it this weekend at their homes.