GranCa Live Fest has announced the artists that will perform at the next edition of the festival as "a cast of artists that will make history." It will do so for the wrong reasons, as only one woman will take the stage during the two-day festival.

From July 8 to 9 next year, a festival is being prepared in the Canary Islands that brings together more than 14 national and international artists. Its organizers highlighted its commitment to sustainability and aim to return to the festival atmosphere to the Canary Islands that many miss.

Among the leaders of the lineup is Marc Anthony, who comes to the island as part of his Pallá voy tour. He is joined by five-time Grammy winner, Residente. Camilo has also confirmed his participation in the festival, while C.Tangana and Dani Martin, from the local scene, have also confirmed their participation.

But while Marc Anthony, C. Tangana and Residente were announced as headliners, the only female artist in the lineup appears in small letters appears, Sumerr. Among the little diversity in the festival's lineup, Sumerr 'La Jamaicana' embodies it all.

GranCa Live Fest calls itself the "biggest Latin festival in Europe," and is expected to provide plenty of Latin rhythms during its 22-hour run.