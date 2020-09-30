The Latin Grammy Nominations reinforce J Balvin and Bad Bunny as Latinx kings

If it weren’t for COVID-19, the albums of J Balvin and Bad Bunny would have been heard throughout bars all summer. While their songs did not get the summer they deserved, they are nominated in the Latin Grammys, with J Balvin leading the pack with 13 nominations, and Bad Bunny with nine.

Among the whopping number of nominations, both artists are up for “Album of The Year” with Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG,” and J Balvin’s Colores, alongside their collaborative album, OASIS.

As reggaeton artists should, they are seeing more representation in the annual awards show than last year, as fans and performers pointed out the lack of nominees in previous years.

Following the awards show in 2019, a movement took to social media with the phrase: “without reggaeton, there’s no Latin Grammys,” which was backed by reggaeton artists, Balvin, Nicky Jam, Karol G, Natti Natasha, and more.

“Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., the president and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy in a statement.

On another note, the Female Latinx artists also saw a rise in their nominations.

Karol G’s ‘Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj is nominated for “Record of the Year” as well as “Song of the Year.”

Rosalíaa won “Album of the Year” in 2019 for EL MAL QUERER, and is nominated this year for “Best Urban Fusion/Performance” and “Best Urban Song” with “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi’ and “Best Pop/Rock Song” with “Dolerme.”

She is also being recognized in “Best Short Form Music Video” for her collaboration with Travis Scott on “TKN.”

Nicki Nicole, an Argentinian artist who recently spoke to AL DIA, is also nominated for “Best New Artist.

This year’s show will also include three new categories: Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Rap/Hip Hop Song, and Best Pop/Rock Song.

Live from Miami, Univision will air the 21s Annual Latin Grammy Awards air at 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2020.