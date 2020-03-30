J. Balvin grows up in the middle of a coronavirus quarantine. What's his secret?

When it seems the world has stopped because of the global coronavirus pandemic and concerts and releases have been postponed indefinitely, Colombian J.Balvin neither abandons his fans nor loses an opportunity to give the world his music.

His latest album release, Colores, coincided with the beginning of the health emergency and he has since opened the doors of his home in Medellín (Colombia) to invite fans to listen to his best songs through Instagram Live, and has even organized meditation sessions!

"This is what we have, so I'm going to play it," J.Balvin told Rolling Stone from his Colombian confinement.

With his release party, tours, and canceled interviews, this Zen master of reggaeton keeps making videos for Instagram and has accomplished what no one else has, bringing his fans into the house as if they were members of his family.

J.Balvin's mantra

His luxurious mansion in Medellín barely fits any more eyes. More than 37 million followers come and go "virtually" and so do some friends, like Cardi B, with whom he started singing fragments of La Camisa Negra by another Colombian, Juanes.

"I've learned that you have to connect with yourself," he says.

"I meditate twice a day. I can't deny that sometimes I feel frustrated... But then I'm grateful to have a place to sleep, food to eat, people to talk to. I'm healthy. So I begin to be grateful. When you start being grateful for every little thing, then you see how blessed you are," added Balvin, who also gave some tips on staying physically and emotionally fit:

"Get some exercise. You can also do pushups at home, just walk around the room. You don't need a gym. But your body and your mind have to be connected.

Colores in the heat of quarantine

If his previous album, Vibras, went global but lost part of its Latin American essence, Colores has put all the meat on the table to bring the rhythms of Medellín to the world with songs like "Azul" and "Gris".

Also with "Arcoíris", a song that mixes afrobeat and reggaeton, he discovers his African roots.

"I'm very proud to be Latino, but on top of that, we have to take the Latino Gang to another level. Hopefully, one day people will accept it. We make music for the world," said the 34-year-old singer.

The proof is one of the most surprising videos that was recorded for the album, "Rojo," where fire and pain are the protagonists.

There are times when you see dark times in life and others when you focus on its shades and colors. "I want people to really think about what life is," said J.Balvin. A rainbow after the storm.

Or in the middle of a pandemic.