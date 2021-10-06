ÌFÉ reimagines The Invincibles’ “Heart Full of Love” in new cover

The Invincibles were an R&B trio well-versed in falsetto. The group originally released “Heart Full of Love,” a rare groove track, in the 1960s.

“Heart Full of Love” is a moving and vulnerable ballad running just over two minutes. For their upcoming sophomore album, ÌFÉ decided to cover the Invincibles classic, reimagining the track and doubling its original length.

The ÌFÉ reimagining adds additional rhythm, bilingual lyrics, and an overall new tone that differs from The Invincibles.

Aligned with their own style, ÌFÉ’s “Heart Full of Love” turns the original into a psychedelic, Afro-Cuban lamento.

While more uneasy in demeanor than the original, this ÌFÉ tune is about prevailing love.

ÌFÉ is an electronic music project founded in Puerto Rico — its first record started from sketches in San Juan — by New Orleans based percussionist and producer Otura Mun. As of 2020, the ÌFÉ project is now entirely based in New Orleans.

“Heart Full of Love” will be included on ÌFÉ’s upcoming sophomore album, 0000​+​0000, the followup to the project’s 2017 debut, IIII+IIII.

0000+0000 is pronounced “Yay-koon May-yee.” The title forms a “prophetic sign from the Ifá religious practice.” The title heralds “the birth of night and a fearless embrace of death.”

IIII+IIII was “played in real time, no DJ’s, no programming, totally freed from the grid.”

Otura Mun wrote, performed and produced the entirety of 0000+0000, working with a handful of guests.

They included artists Lex, Robby The Lord, Saint Ezekiel, Herbie Hancock, Bill Summers, Lavoski, and The London Lucumi Choir. The album was mixed by engineer Stuart Sikes in Austin, Texas.

ÌFÉ is self-described as “a futuristic live electronic music project blending elements of Afro-Cuban folklore and Yoruban religious music with the bass driven sounds of modern day Jamaican Dancehall, Trap and Afro-Beat.”

ÌFÉ will be going on a brief tour starting in October, making it to Philadelphia on Nov. 16 to play the World Cafe Lounge.

Other tour dates are at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, LA, on Oct. 16, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY, on Nov. 17, Bombyx in Northampton, MA, on Nov. 18, and Black Cat in Washington, DC, on Nov. 19.

The upcoming album, 0000​+​0000, can be pre-ordered here. A vinyl pressing of the record is also available for pre-order. 0000​+​0000 releases Nov. 5, 2021.