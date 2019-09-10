Having shaped our childhood, Camilo Sesto says goodbye

Growing up in a Hispanic household came with a Saturday morning ritual — being woken up by mom's music blasting from the Kitchen stereo.

Melodies from musical legends like Camilo Sesto, Luis Miguel, La Sonora Dynamita, and José José were our alarm clocks come Saturday morning.

Once the first few lines of a song reached our ears, we knew what was about to happen.

It was time to wake up and clean. Morning cartoons were not an option until the house was left spotless, smelling like Fabuloso.

“Andale a limpiar que la casa no se va a limpiar sola,” mom would say while walking into our room with the cleaning supplies already in hand.

“Algo de mi, algo de mi, algo de mi se va muriendo,” sang Camilo Sesto through the speakers as you angrily carried the Windex in one hand and the paper towels in the other.

Camilo Sesto became part of the soundtrack of our childhood, to the point where we would catch ourselves singing along to his songs, having learned all the words from an early age.

News of Camilo Sesto passing away early Sunday in a hospital in Madrid — after suffering two heart attacks at age 72 — has left two generations mourning his departure.

As the parents remember the heartaches and life experiences Camilo Sesto’s lyrics got them through, the children — now adults — feel a nostalgia while remembering their childhood shaped by Sesto’s music.

Just like award-winning rapper Cardi B, who sang along to Camilo Sesto’s “Algo de mi” word-by-word in a recent Instagram story.

Cardi B cantando Camilo Sesto, palabra x palabra: ejemplo del desarrollo cognitivo, crecimos escuchando ‘mom pop’ en casa a una edad donde nuestras mentes absorbían cada nota y palabra. pic.twitter.com/PncZ07WGUl — Marty Preciado (@martypreciado) September 9, 2019

Gracias Camilo, “jamas, jamas” te olvidaremos.