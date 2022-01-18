Advertisement

Guaynaa suffers a serious accident in Los Angeles

The rapper Guaynaa. File image.

The rapper Guaynaa. Photo: Kevin Quiles

Guaynaa suffers a serious accident in Los Angeles

The Puerto Rican singer was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/18/2022 - 10:14
in
The rapper Guaynaa. File image.
The rapper Guaynaa. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 18, 2022

As reported on Monday, Jan. 17, by the French Toast agency, Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa has suffered a serious car accident in Los Angeles. The accident occurred when the car in which the singer was traveling as a passenger, was abruptly hit by another vehicle. The impact caused "hard blows and traumas" for the artist, "for which he was transferred in an ambulance to the hospital."

Despite the major accident, the Puerto Rican rapper has already been discharged and his girlfriend Lele Pons, has been sharing his progress with followers. The singer hopes to continue with plans to release new music and start with releases in the new year.

Although the traffic accident was "spectacular," according to his own representatives, fortunately, the artist did not suffer serious injuries and was soon released from the California medical center where he was taken. 

Faced with the news, his colleagues in the world of urban music such as Becky G, La Mala Rodriguez, J Balvin, Ricky and Mau, among others, were quick to respond and send the singer the best of energies so he continues to improve. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
accident
Los Angeles
rapper

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Rosalía will release "Motomami" this 2022.
Social media reacts to Rosalía's new song teaser
Album artwork for Hill-Freedman Record's fifth album, 'Love & Healing.' Photo: Hill-Freedman Records
Philly’s Hill-Freedman World Academy student-musicians release fifth album, 'Love & Healing'
Coachella is one of the most popular festivals by reputation in the world. Photo: Coachella Music Festival.
Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso to perform at Coachella
OVI, Beéle, YENDRY, ECKO and Ivan Cornejo. Photo: Billboard
Top Latin artists Billboard recommends in 2022
AL DIA News
AL DIA News