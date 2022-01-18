Guaynaa suffers a serious accident in Los Angeles

As reported on Monday, Jan. 17, by the French Toast agency, Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa has suffered a serious car accident in Los Angeles. The accident occurred when the car in which the singer was traveling as a passenger, was abruptly hit by another vehicle. The impact caused "hard blows and traumas" for the artist, "for which he was transferred in an ambulance to the hospital."

Despite the major accident, the Puerto Rican rapper has already been discharged and his girlfriend Lele Pons, has been sharing his progress with followers. The singer hopes to continue with plans to release new music and start with releases in the new year.

Although the traffic accident was "spectacular," according to his own representatives, fortunately, the artist did not suffer serious injuries and was soon released from the California medical center where he was taken.

Faced with the news, his colleagues in the world of urban music such as Becky G, La Mala Rodriguez, J Balvin, Ricky and Mau, among others, were quick to respond and send the singer the best of energies so he continues to improve.