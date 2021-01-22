Gaby Moreno performed 'Fronteras' at Latino Inaugural 2021

The inauguration ceremony was held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, but less is said in the media about the Latino Inaugural 2021 held on Tuesday, Jan. 19 as a tribute to Latino heritage, resilience and promise.

NHLA is an association that brings together the leaders of more than 40 Hispanic associations in the country to set policy priorities that address and raise public awareness of major issues affecting the Latino community and the nation as a whole.

Hosted by Eva Longoria, the event featured an emotional performance by Guatemalan singer Gaby Moreno with David Garza of her song "Fronteras."

The Latin Grammy winner for "Best New Artist" opened the musical section of the event and performed a song with a message full of unity, hope, inclusion and celebrating the freedom of people.

"Y río y bailo, está en mis venas, y libre sueño, this is where I belong," alluding to the strength and resilience of the Latino community.

The event was a tribute to the Latino workers who held essential positions during the pandemic, to the Latino voters who exercised their right to citizenship, and to the landmark achievements and historic representation of the Latino community in the United States.

"Throughout history, our people have made an impact throughout the Americas, including the United States. We have done so despite racism, inequality and many other challenges. And we have not only participated, but we have helped focus our country's path," Longoria said during the event.