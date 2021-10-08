Candlelight Barcelona, live music with intimate concerts

For people of all tastes and in a quiet and intimate atmosphere, Candlelight Barcelona brings a series of concerts by candlelight to the city. From classical music with a true sensory experience, to a series of tributes to iconic contemporary artists such as Paco de Lucia, Ludovico Einaudi and Coldplay, Candlelight engages all types of audiences.

In addition to these classics, Candlelight presents concerts of classic Hollywood movie soundtracks, anime themes and even stages performances of The Nutcracker with ballet show included. The programming of the concert series is suitable for a diverse yet demanding audience.

During the summer, the cycle of sensory concerts Candlelight Barcelona, was performing its concerts at the Poble Espanyol, an iconic venue of the city next to Montjuic. But starting this month, the venue in charge of hosting the elegance, solemnity and warmth of the concerts, is the Axa Auditorium.

During the Summer, the Candlelight concerts, organized by Campari, have been a success and have been decisive in extending the season. The commitment to bring culture closer to a new generation, to give visibility to new artists, to creativity and the search for new experiences like this one have ensured its success.

The Candlelight concert format is not only a permanent part of Barcelona's cultural agenda, but has been operating in cities such as London, Paris and New York.