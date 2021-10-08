Advertisement

HHM 2021

Candlelight Barcelona, live music with intimate concerts

Candlelight Barcelona concert. File image.

Candlelight Barcelona concert. Photo: Madrid Secreto

Candlelight Barcelona, live music with intimate concerts

From Paco de Lucia and Ludovico Einaudi to Coldplay are honored in Barcelona with a series of candlelight concerts.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 10/08/2021 - 08:11
in
Candlelight Barcelona concert. File image.
Candlelight Barcelona concert. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
October 08, 2021

For people of all tastes and in a quiet and intimate atmosphere, Candlelight Barcelona brings a series of concerts by candlelight to the city. From classical music with a true sensory experience, to a series of tributes to iconic contemporary artists such as Paco de Lucia, Ludovico Einaudi and Coldplay, Candlelight engages all types of audiences. 

In addition to these classics, Candlelight presents concerts of classic Hollywood movie soundtracks, anime themes and even stages performances of The Nutcracker with ballet show included. The programming of the concert series is suitable for a diverse yet demanding audience.

During the summer, the cycle of sensory concerts Candlelight Barcelona, was performing its concerts at the Poble Espanyol, an iconic venue of the city next to Montjuic. But starting this month, the venue in charge of hosting the elegance, solemnity and warmth of the concerts, is the Axa Auditorium. 

During the Summer, the Candlelight concerts, organized by Campari, have been a success and have been decisive in extending the season. The commitment to bring culture closer to a new generation, to give visibility to new artists, to creativity and the search for new experiences like this one have ensured its success.

The Candlelight concert format is not only a permanent part of Barcelona's cultural agenda, but has been operating in cities such as London, Paris and New York.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
barcelona
candlelight

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Socas is an MC from Spain to keep on eye on. Photo: Rodrigo Jardón Galeaga/ Red Bull Content Pool
The speeding Sara Socas: A rising hitmaker and battle rapper from Spain
Estereomance pose for a photo by the tennis court. Photo: Andrea Rojo
Estereomance follow up debut LP with new song, “Gardenia Dreams”
Céu, Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner.
"Chega Mais," a new release from Brazilian singer Céu 
Pop artist Paty B wielding a microphone. Photo: Twitter / @patyb_
The supernatural Paty B: A pop artist who releases new music every two weeks
AL DIA News
AL DIA News