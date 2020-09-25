CAMÍNA drops two new singles ahead of her latest project

Dallas-based artist, Ariel Saldivar, otherwise known as CAMÍNA, has done it again with her newest singles “Forever & Always” and “Se Puede.” Both will be featured on her upcoming debut album, which drops Oct. 2, 2020.

“Forever & Always” is a mesmerizing, electronic-infused ballad that takes the listener down a somber, nostalgic road.

“A crackling funerary organ wafts beneath lyrics that plead for the departed to understand how much they meant and how much they will be missed,” Saldivar described to Girl Underground Music.

“Remember the day we stood, side by side, waking up to walk this road together and always. I’ll never forget you. I’ll carry you in my heart always. Believe me when I say I’ll miss you forever and always,” read some of the lyrics.

Adding to the fascinating sound and melancholic lyrics, the music video for “Forever & Always” features CAMÍNA slowly spinning, while lights of different colors flash from moment to moment on her silhouette. If the song didn’t already pull the listener in, the combination of trippy visuals and soothing vocals definitely will.

“Se Puede” is an entirely different feel than her other songs thus far, but still conveys strength, resilience, and self-reflection. The lyrics are more repetitive, like a succession of mantras. The sound is more church-like, with a wink to the artist's church choir formation.

CAMÍNA creates a magical universe with her music that takes inspiration from her Spanish heritage and culture, deep feminine emotion, soulful vocals, and hypnotic rhythms.

She also strives to bring attention to issues of social justice. Her song “Cinnamon” was inspired by the ongoing treatment of Mexican asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.

She told BeLatina that her goal as an artist is to use her personal experiences to communicate thoughtful critiques of political and social systems and encourage people to educate themselves and be more engaged in social progress.

CAMÍNA has also been keeping busy with music, even during the pandemic.

On Sept. 24, she held two shows. One was a live virtual performance for the Latino Arts Festival, and another was a socially-distanced live performance at the Six Foot Love Series in Dallas.

No matter what CAMÍNA produces, it’s sure to have a message of perseverance and fighting for human rights.

“I think, as an artist, you have a responsibility to comment on contemporary culture and speak some truth,” she told Diandra Reviews It All. “Healing comes from that, and a lot of people need positivity and encouragement to be resilient.”