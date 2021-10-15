Camila Cabello to perform at Rock in Rio 2022

The Brazilian festival, Rock in Rio, with its 21st edition in 2022, has confirmed the performance of Cuban singer Camila Cabello. During these days, the organization continues to announce the names of the artists who will participate in September next year.

The singer known worldwide for her song "Havana," confirmed that she will perform at the festival on Sept. 10, 2022, along with other great artists such as Coldplay and the group Bastille. Rock in Rio is arguably the biggest music festival to come out of Latin America.

In its return to the stage after its cancellation of the festival due to COVID-19, it is booking luxury artists for this edition.

The names that have been announced of late are: Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura for Sept. 2; Post Malone, Marshmello, Jason Derulo and Alok for Sept. 3; and Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato for Sept. 4.

For the following week, Joss Stone has been confirmed for Sept. 8; Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Bastille for Sept. 10; and Dua Lipa for Sept. 11. The festival has yet to confirm the artists performing on Sept. 9.

Of the confirmed line up, only Cabello, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Sepultura are the Latinos performing. "Rock in Rio" is scheduled in Rio de Janeiro and will have seven nights of concerts on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

This will be the eighth edition in Rio de Janeiro, where it was originally born in 1985, but it has been held in Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas, running a total of 119 days of concerts and putting on 2,338 concerts for some 10.2 million spectators.