Bringing Rhythms “De Tierra Caliente”

The Origins

On Friday, September 6, the second session of AL DÍA Jammin’ brought back the band that gave color to the “New American” event back in June. But this time, the band spoke about how it all started.

Bronson Tennis, lead vocalist of De Tierra Caliente, had the chance to live in South America for a few years, giving him the opportunity to learn different aspects of the culture —one being the different musical rhythms. While gaining this knowledge of music, he also made connections with other artists.

That is how he met Edwin “Papo Buda” Rosado, one of the band’s percussionists, who also taught Bronson more about Salsa and other Caribbean rhythms. Eubie Nieves, a flute player, and Steve Cochran, a bass player joined later. Most recently, Raul Cisneros, another percussionist, was the final addition to the band.

The name “De Tierra Caliente is a peculiar one, but Bronson explained that his purpose was to make people feel as though they had stepped foot in a warm land. He compared it to the feeling he got in Colombia, traveling from Bogota to another city that was warmer and out of the mountains. It was what he wanted everyone to feel when they heard their music – that it came “de tierra caliente” (from a warm land).

The Purpose is to Have Fun

Playing this fusion of rhythms has allowed the band members to learn new things from one another. Music has enabled them to travel abroad and play with other musicians at different festivals. Though it all, they have one goal in common, making people have fun while listening to their music.

“I enjoy watching the people enjoy the music and just seeing them be happy,” said Rosado.

For Nieves, the public reaction is the most rewarding part. He loves the feeling of entering a place where everybody is sitting down - not knowing what to expect from Tierra Caliente, and suddenly seen the public get on their feet and start dancing non- stop for the rest of the night.

A Do It Yourself Band

The band composes their own songs, which range from Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, and even Samba. When writing the songs, Bronson said it is important to “have it be something that is meaningful...not just have Latin music as a novelty.”

The band is also the perfect example of one that works hard for what they want. They do their own marketing, bookings, equipment handling in addition to creating their own music. They aptly call themselves “A Do It Yourself Band.”

De Tierra Caliente’s only challenge so far has been surviving their trips abroad. The band has been invited to many festivals in South America and they hope to continue traveling well into the future. They also play year-round in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.