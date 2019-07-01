Celebrating immigrants — with a little bit of Samba.

There is no other way to complement a celebration than to include colorful music. This is how “The New American” reception concluded last Saturday, June 29 – by bringing the tunes of De Tierra Caliente to the Kimmel Center Plaza.

This band began in 2014, formed by members of different ethnicities and backgrounds. All were brought together by the same interest: music that warms the heart. They play Latin party music, which includes a variety of Latin, Caribbean, and Brazilian tunes that are fused together and are sung in Spanish, English, and Portuguese.

Their infectious energy as a live band makes it impossible to stay still.

The guests were delighted by the different rhythms showcased in the band’s music, which included everything from salsa, bachata, and samba, to even Cha Cha Cha. Bronson Tennis, vocalist of the band, addressed the guests by saying that “smaller crowds are the best because they would rather have an engaged audience than a big crowd of people not paying attention.”

De Tierra Caliente will not only make you reminisce with classic tunes, but they will also uplift you with their new lyrics.

The band is based in Philadelphia and will be performing most weekends this summer. To read more about the band and find out their upcoming performances, click here for more information.