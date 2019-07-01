Advertisement

Celebrating immigrants — with a little bit of Samba.

AL DIA News
Celebrating immigrants — with a little bit of Samba.

De Tierra Caliente brought some heat to the reception of “The New American.”

by liliaa
 07/01/2019 - 14:42
in
De Tierra Caliente
Lilia Z. Ayllon
De Tierra Caliente

By Lilia Ayllón
July 01, 2019

There is no other way to complement a celebration than to include colorful music. This is how “The New American” reception concluded last Saturday, June 29 – by bringing the tunes of De Tierra Caliente to the Kimmel Center Plaza. 

This band began in 2014, formed by members of different ethnicities and backgrounds. All were brought together by the same interest: music that warms the heart. They play Latin party music, which includes a variety of Latin, Caribbean, and Brazilian tunes that are fused together and are sung in Spanish, English, and Portuguese. 

Their infectious energy as a live band makes it impossible to stay still. 

 

The guests were delighted by the different rhythms showcased in the band’s music, which included everything from salsa, bachata, and samba, to even Cha Cha Cha. Bronson Tennis, vocalist of the band, addressed the guests by saying that “smaller crowds are the best because they would rather have an engaged audience than a big crowd of people not paying attention.” 

De Tierra Caliente will not only make you reminisce with classic tunes, but they will also uplift you with their new lyrics. 

The band is based in Philadelphia and will be performing most weekends this summer. To read more about the band and find out their upcoming performances, click here for more information. 

 

TAGS
De Tierra Caliente
Local Musicians
latin music
Local Bands
Philadelphia Musicians

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Philadelphia Skyline on the Fourth of July. 
Wawa’s 'Welcome America' Fourth of July Events
sdfdsfds
An anchor for Philly’s LGBTQ Latinx community: GALAEI celebrates 30 years
Raymond Santana and Freddy Miyares attend Netflix'x FYSEE event for "When They See Us" at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images
The Afro-Latino Entrepreneur in the middle of the “Central Park Five”
New York City Puerto Rican Day Parade 2019. Photo: Getty Images 
NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade uplifts many voices