From Barcelona to Los Angeles, the new edition of Primavera Sound

After 20 years of existence, the rumors of the U.S. edition of the renowned Primavera Sound festival are already a reality.

Although the intention was for Primavera to travel to the United States in 2020, the COVID-19 health crisis forced the organization to rethink its plans, and finally, the festival will debut in Los Angeles between Sept. 16 and 18, 2022 at the L.A. State Historic State Park.

The announcement was made from the main website of the Spanish festival with much excitement.

The 20th anniversary of Primavera Sound will be celebrated with 3 cities as venues: Barcelona, Porto and Los Angeles.

"The intention is to bring to the US our personality and use the Los Angeles festival as a platform for Latin music and music made in Spain, but not only that, because we are not a Latin music festival in Barcelona either," said the co-director of Primavera Sound, Gabi Ruiz, at the press conference for the 2019 edition.

The lineup hasn't been announced yet, but tickets are already on sale and those who purchased tickets for the festival scheduled for 2020 will be able to use them without problems. Likewise, those who have tickets and can't attend the new dates will be able to request a refund through their Front Gate account before July 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The format will be similar to that of Barcelona: open air stages, a luxury program.

Primavera Sound is looking to position itself in California in the same way as in Portugal. Hand-in-hand with The Yucaipa Companies, an investment fund to which Primavera Sound sold 29% of the shares last year. The organization intends to debut in style and bring the full experience of a festival like Primavera Sound to Los Angeles.