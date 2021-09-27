Advertisement

HHM 2021

Artists unite to defend the planet during Global Citizen 2021

Oficial poster of the "Global Citizen" fest.

The official poster for "Global Citizen" fest.

Artists unite to defend the planet during Global Citizen 2021

New York just hosted "Global Citizen 2021," one of the first large-scale events in the aftermath of COVID-19.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 09/27/2021
in
Oficial poster of the "Global Citizen" fest.
Oficial poster of the "Global Citizen" fest.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
September 27, 2021

More than 70 artists and 15 cities participated on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the "Global Citizen 2021," a massive concert that brought together the best artists to remember the need to end hunger and defend the planet.

The central event was a concert held in New York, where artists such as Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and Paul Simon, among others, performed in front of 60,000 people.

Despite the magnitude of the event, there were a number of glitches in the sound system throughout most of the concert, and when Cindy Lauper took the stage, she was barely audible over the instruments for the two songs she performed — "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "True Colors." Still, the singer took advantage of the moment and space to dedicate a few words to the women and girls of Afghanistan.

"We hold them in our thoughts and will continue to do what we can to let people know what they are going through," said Lauper

The concert held in Central Park hosted the British band Coldplay, one of the highlights, who invited to the stage diverse artists, including Zambian singer Esther Chungu, who sang "Jehovah" with them. Meanwhile, the irreverent Billie Eilish thrilled everyone with hits from her first album such as "Bad Guy" and "My Future", from her recent album "Happier Than Ever".

The Latin contribution came from Camila Cabello, who along with her partner Shawn Mendes, provoked shouts of excitement among the audience when they performed "Señorita" together; while Jennifer Lopez made New York dance with her hits "Jenny From the Block," "My Love Don't Cost a Thing," and "If You Had My Love."

At the end of the concert, the surprise was provided by Paul Simon, former member of the duo Simon & Garfunkel, who took the stage to sing two of his greatest hits with Art Garfunkel — "The Boxer" and "The Sound of Silence."

Simultaneous concerts were held in Paris, Los Angeles, London, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Bombay, Seoul, Las Vegas, Johannesburg, Madrid, Buenos Aires and other cities in solidarity with the defense of the most vulnerable.

NYC

