Magic pills? More weapons to avoid dying from COVID

Two new treatments aimed at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for patients who become infected with COVID-19 have made the news this week, especially since they are drugs that will be administered orally thanks to their presentation in pills.

Molnupiravir - Merck

The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to give the green light to this pill manufactured by the American laboratory Merck.

The Drug Regulatory Agency (MHRA) endorsed this drug and stated that it is safe and can reduce the risks of dying from the virus or even being hospitalized from it.

Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, assured that the arrival of this new anticovid treatment will significantly improve the scenario of the pandemic for immunosuppressed patients, one of the most vulnerable groups in this harsh health crisis.

According to the clinical trial, the use of this antiviral, which reduces the reproductive capacity of the coronavirus, offers a double benefit: On the one hand, it avoids the most serious symptoms of the disease and, on the other hand, it reduces the chances of hospitalization by 50%, if given within the following days of a COVID-positive report.

While the United Kingdom is ahead of the United States in authorizing the use of this drug, for now the pharmaceutical company has not announced precisely when it will be available to the public. Likewise, Merk pointed out that this drug will be sold at prices that adjust to the income index of each country, established by the World Bank, and announced the launch of an agreement to produce the drug locally with an Indian company.

Paxlovid - Pfizer

Also promising to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus, in this case by 90%, Pfizer announced the launch of its Paxlovid pill, which it began developing in March 2020 as the first drug designed specifically to combat the coronavirus.

Thanks to the positive results of the clinical trial of this pharmaceutical laboratory, it would not be necessary to test more people, so they hope that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will grant them the authorization for emergency use in a short time.

According to data from Pfizer, this new antiviral drug, in addition to reducing the most severe cases of the disease, could also prevent up to 9 out of 10 hospitalizations.

The trial used information obtained from testing 1,219 adults from North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.