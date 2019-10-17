Advertisement

'Marriage Story' and other premières you can't miss at the 28th Philadelphia Film Festival

Marriage story, by Noah Baumbach, is one of the most awaited movies.

'Marriage story' is a brutally honest drama about a broken marriage directed by Noah Baumbach. 

The Philly’s Berlinale promises movies’ marathons and even very expected releases, from today until the 27th October

by beatriceg
 10/17/2019 - 11:40
in
By Beatriz García
October 17, 2019

What happens when a poor family’s son from Corea starts working for one of the richest clans in the city? This is the haunting and political trigger of ‘Parasite’, the Cannes winner movie that opens tonight at The Philadephia Film Festival.

A wild dramedy about class conflicts directed by the always brilliant Korean filmmaker Bong-Joon-ho, that joins more than a hundred movies from 41 countries screened until the next 27th October in the city.

Otherwise, it could be the most socially-committed edition, with a huge amount of movies portraiting social injustices.

Such as ‘Just Mercy,’ an expected biopic released tonight that it is based on the attorney Bryan Stevenson’s memories (Michael B. Jordan), who defended a man condemned for murder without any evidence. 

Since no one has yet invented eternal Coke’s for you not to lose any of the premiers, we will recommend four movies you should have in your radar these eleven days:

Knives out (17th October)

When a well-known mystery writer dies a few after having celebrated his 85th anniversary, the two detectives Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and Alex Robinson (Chris Evans) will have to solve the case and face family lies and secrets.

No doubt crime lovers will enjoy this half comedy and half mystery movie directed and written by Rian Johnson. And, just in case: The steward is not the killer, dear Watsons.

Marriage Story (20th October)

Couples advisory: If you are going through a marital crisis, maybe it is not the best time to watch this movie...

A brutally honest drama about a broken marriage and their hard divorce process that mirrors the dark and ugly face of love -unfaithfulness, rage, and selfishness. 

Its director, Noah Baumbach, could be a clear candidate for the Oscars on his dissection of emotional ravage. Similarly, the couple Scarlett Johansson–Adam Driver magnificently performs a relationship broken into pieces.

Come as you are (18th October)

No, it’s not about Nirvana’s song, but a movie that gives center stage to disabled people. 

A funny road movie directed by Richard Wong about a group of men with special needs that travels to see a brother in Montreal. 

Clemency (27th October)

Filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu, who has become the first black woman to win the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Festival, presents this hard and intimate movie about a ward (Alfre Woodard) who witnesses death row prisoners’ life while she fights against her own psyche and her marriage. 

No doubt, one of the great stakes for those who enjoy cinema beyond popcorn and escapism.

