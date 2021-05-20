"The King of Bachata" will showcase the rise of Romeo Santos

Bachata has a king that everyone knows and who raised the genre from ostracism to become a new phenomenon. This is none other than the New Yorker of Dominican origin Romeo Santos, known for making history in Latin music as the king of bachata.

He has announced that he is preparing two projects for June 25, consisting of on-demand streaming audiovisuals to be produced by Sony Music Latin together with the production company Chimby Productios.

The first is a documentary entitled Romeo Santos: The King of Bachata and the second is Romeo Santos: Utopia Lie from MetLife Stadium with which his fans will be able to relive one of the most crucial moments of his career when he broke attendance records with the hit Utopia released that year.

"The history of bachata is part of my history as an artist. It is the genre that allowed me to become the first artist to achieve a full house at Metlife Stadium, something that has yet to be repeated," said Santos.

While the documentary is intended to be an open window for all of his fans, the concert will function as a way to put within their reach a historic moment in the genre as it was a moment when the stage was filled with the most legendary bacheteros who collaborated with the album Utopia.

It was also the night when the first Spanish-language singer broke the audience record at the giant MetLife in New Jersey. Both productions also feature other great artists such as Daddy Yankke, Marc Anthony, Thalia, Cardi B and producers Emilio Estefan and Tommy Mottola.

Este 25 de junio vamos a revivir una noche donde el género de bachata se consagró de manera histórica #Metlife #UTOPIALive. Para obtener boletos entre a la pagina https://t.co/zCuIh7oiyOhttps://t.co/ztjuD0c6M6 — Romeo Santos (@RomeoSantosPage) May 13, 2021

"I became the first and only Latin artist to achieve a sell-out, it gives me the opportunity to relive one of the most extraordinary nights of my life and share it in the homes of my fans around the world".

When interviewed about the documentary, the artist replied that the production goes beyond his professional career to focus on the story of the son of immigrants' overcoming: "As you know, my story is the story of many children of immigrants and that's why I wanted to include my memories and images of when I was little and the path that led me there".

In the documentary, Romeo also takes his audience on a journey through rural areas of the Dominican Republic by embarking on his Gira del Pueblo with free concerts in small towns and villages where they have never had a live music show before.

The language of the two productions will be Spanglish with English or Spanish subtitles and tickets are available since last Thursday, May 13.