GLAAD Media Awards pay tribute to queer Latino talent

"This year's honorees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, LGBTQ diverse representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain and create lasting impact," said Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD, in an emotional speech.

The 32nd edition of these awards, which was held virtually on Thursday night, April 8, and streamed on YouTube, could not have been more emotional and symbolic as Ellis highlighted.

Hosted by actress and comedian Niecy Nash, the ceremony was punctuated by appearances by top names in acting and activism, such as actress Laverne Cox, producer of Disclosure, who took home the award for Best Documentary.

Also making an appearance were Wilson Cruz and Ian Alexander, who are part of the cast of Star Trek Discovery, considered the Best Drama Series. The awards for Best New and Limited Release Film also went to Happiest Season and The Boys in the Band.

However, the Latino presence shone through with emotional tributes and well-deserved awards.

For one, the cast of Glee paid tribute to the late Naya Rivera and in addition to a spectacular performance, they had a moment to talk about how Rivera's character impacted the Latino LGBTQ+ community.

Likewise, actors, directors and cultural professionals dedicated speeches to support transgender youth and call throughout the ceremony for the passage of the Equality Act. There were also mentions to the struggle for identity(ies) and against violence to both the Asian American and trans communities.

One of the most brilliant awards of the day, which included performances by CHIKA, Rebecca Black and Jessica Betts, was the one received by the Spanish HBO production Max Veneno.

Directed by the Javis, the dramatic miniseries tells the story of Cristina Ortiz, a transsexual woman popularly known as La Veneno who was a milestone in Spain in the 90's for being the first time that a trans person appeared on television. In addition, it showed the ins and outs of the television industry of the time and the Spanish society then and now in relation to the trans community.

Veneno won the GLAAD award for Best Spanish-language scripted television series, while Best Spanish-language series went to Aleyda Ortiz's Sister, from Despierta America (Univision).

The entire ceremony can be followed on Hulu until the end of June.

