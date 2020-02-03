Is Eva Longoria producing the 'Girls' of the Latino community?

Ever since Texan Eva Longoria got fed up with the lack of visibility of people like her in the movies and decided to get down to business, her political and artistic activism has left us all speechless, and grateful.

After dazzling at the premiere of "Sylvie's Love" (Eugene Ashe), where she features on the cast and getting behind the camera to direct "Flamin' Hot", a film inspired by the life of Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator Richard Montañez, the actress and filmmaker continues to fight for a diverse and Latin Hollywood.

Now the ex-Desperate Housewife has teamed up with Will Packer and James Lopez to produce a female choral drama for Universal written by none other than Rob Sudduth, who has become a screenwriting revelation.

Although the specifics of the project are still unknown, according to Deadline, its title and approach are more than suggestive: The film will be titled "Tías", starring and directed by Latina women and surrounding a family drama.

With it, Longoria, who could well be the Evita Perón of Latinos in Hollywood, will add a new success to her career as a producer, which began in 2013 with "Devious Maids."

"The business side has allowed me to use muscles that are not normally used as an actress," Longoria told Entertainment Weekly, adding that her goal is to "explore and produce with purpose," especially in projects that "reflect the breadth of our community."

"Innovation occurs when you tap into a different source of talent," she added.

Perhaps this is why she has decided to trust Rob Sudduth, another Latino, whose career as a screenwriter has almost made us forget that he ever crossed "Felicity's" path, and who is another good example of Longoria's commitment to making Hispanic talent visible in Hollywood, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Will "Tías" be the Latin version of "Girls" or a more realistic and rebellious "Sex and the City," or will it take the opportunity to focus on other much harsher social realities faced by the Latino population?

What is clear is the distant 2030 that many talk about as the year of complete equality for Latinos in Hollywood is a little closer thanks to initiatives such as Longoria's or that of her friend America Ferrera, who debuts on Netflix this February 21 with the comedy series "Gentefied.

Get some "chelas" and snacks ready, because what these celebrities teach us is if you want to, you can. And you have to be able to.