Envy Peru wins 'Drag Race Holland': "Viva Perú, carajo!"

The chorus line, Shine bright like a diamond from Rihanna's 2012 hit is iconic, but it is even more heady on the road to the finish line. Last Friday, there were many signs of support for the queer community. One of them was the victory of Envy Peru in the first edition of Drag Race Holland, in which Janey Jacké was runner-up. However, the most beautiful moment of the night was when Envy took the stage claiming her Peruvian roots as a brilliant Latin shoutout.

You could almost feel the joy and satisfaction on their face as they knelt down to receive the crown, which would come with recognition and a cover for Cosmopolitan magazine, wrapped in an incredible black dress, from Claes Iversen with silver touches. Envy explained the impact of their victory on social media.

"I hope that by participating in the show and telling my stories I have inspired people to feel more proud of themselves," they said.

Envy Peru is the artistic name of Boris Itzkovich Escobar, born in Trujillo, Peru in 1989. They moved with their mother and aunt to the Netherlands at the age of four, where they began working in the world of theater and makeup. Before appearing on Drag Race Holland, Envy was already known in the country as one of the three queer hosts of the show De diva in miji, or as a co-star in films such as Verliefd op Cuba (2019). Not only have they managed to win the first edition of Drag Race Holland that began in September, but they are also the drag queen with the most followers in the Netherlands.

Envy has always confessed to being influenced by Miss Fame from the seventh season of the already legendary RuPaul's Drag Race. Their name is a reference to a future daughter and, of course, to their Peruvian roots. It's something they put on the table in the sixth episode as Envy had the chance to bring their mother up on stage, which they described as a full-circle moment. On several occasions, the colors used in their dress was also a reference to their roots, seasoned by futuristic proposals and a constant of the queer universe. It's one they intended to claim when in victory Envy shouted: "¡Que viva Perú, carajo!"

In an interview for Metro they explained that the victory implied "many years of hard work, getting international recognition for your craft, your drag and your art, and of course becoming a representation of the queer community." In another feature for Digital Spy, Envy also clarified how they felt about representing Peru on a global stage.

"Representing South America, and especially Peru, is a big honor for me, because I know that we need much more representation of Latin culture and queer Latin artists,” they said.