Carmen Salinas' health has irreversible effects

The latest medical report of Mexican actress Carmen Salinas is not encouraging. Her relatives confirmed that after the stroke she suffered last week, the damage to her brain is irreversible.

Salinas, the icon of Mexican soap operas, 82-years-old, is still in a coma and her godson, Jorge Nieto, told a radio station, "the stroke has irreversible damage, indeed it was in the brain stem, unfortunately the function of the body is the most affected (...) She will not wake up, that is what they are informing us."

In spite of everything, Salinas is breathing on her own and her organs are functioning normally, so her relatives are hoping for a miracle.

Hija de #CarmenSalinas dice que los órganos de su mamá están funcionando y que le lee la Biblia para animarla. https://t.co/arKjjPAQQJ pic.twitter.com/5Dd6sSHxrK — UniNovelas (@UniNovelas) November 15, 2021

The actress has been in intensive care since Nov. 10, when she was admitted to the emergency room after suffering a stroke. According to her relatives, Salinas was at her residence watching her soap opera, when she began to feel sick and suddenly fainted. The people working at her home found her unconscious, and she was immediately transferred to the hospital.

"Currently my abuelita is in a comatose state with her organs functioning naturally, that is, she is making them work. The diagnosis is a stroke and we are waiting to see how she progresses," said her granddaughter, Carmen Plascencia, after Salinas entered the hospital.