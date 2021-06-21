The 50th anniversary of 'El Chavo del 8,' why is it not celebrated?

It is arguably the most important Mexican comedy series of all time. It was broadcast throughout the country and South America, winning hearts and becoming a shared reference throughout the region.

El Chavo del 8 turns half a century this year, since it first aired on television, but it does not seem to be celebrating its anniversary. There are currently no agreements over its rights and no broadcasts.

"It's a shame that it's 50 years and del Chavo nothing, there are no records of him in Televisa's programming, where he was born. It is very sad, and he [Chespirito], would be very sad."

In an interview with EFE, television critic Roberto Rondero expressed his disappointment that a special edition had not been prepared for the celebration of such an emblematic television series on the continent.

"[The program] for Mexico was more than a watershed. Not only did it change production structures, but also marketing. With El Chavo, the export of the television market was announced, not only for telenovelas, but also for unitary and comedy programs. That was the big surprise," said Rondero.

Due to the lack of an agreement between Grupo Televisa and the representatives of the series' creator and producer, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, the series was taken off the air last year from all the channels where re-runs played.

Broadcast from 1971 to 1980, El Chavo del 8 was part of Chespirito's sketch series, and became the most famous and beloved of the artist's characters. Over time, the show earned its place on the most important television channel, Channel 2.

Until 2020 when the series went off the air, some symbolic tributes had been mentioned such as the sale of commemorative coins issued by the Mexican Mint, an album of collectible stamps and the video game FIFA 21, which dressed its players with the iconic costumes of Chavo for a few days.

Although there is no official celebration, a celebration for fans of El Chavo del 8 will be held virtually.

"There are some things we are generating, there is not an event as such, but some communication through social networks," said Rondero.