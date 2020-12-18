Cardi B’s new reality show goes live on Facebook and Instagram

Well, things in 2020 just got a whole lot stranger, in a good way. On Dec. 17, Cardi B launched a new reality series on Facebook and Instagram. The new show is called ‘Cardi Tries ___’and follows her day-to-day life along with her misadventures as she tries new things.

In diving back into reality television, the rapper is going back to her roots.

Cardi’s early rise to fame came from her appearance on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop in 2016. Her new series will be a little different, and with a new type of drama.

Cameras will be following her life while she tries new activities that she hasn’t dabbled in before. Viewers will get to see her practice ballet with well-known dancer, choreographer, actress, and director Debbie Allen.

In another episode, Cardi learns how to prepare sushi and gets the chance to serve it at a restaurant.

Get ready yall! My new show ‘Cardi Tries ____’ launches today! Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few. Check it out every Thursday on @messenger and @instagram video chat #WatchTogether! #CardiTries pic.twitter.com/U8PVjMHeSQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 17, 2020

In total, there are eight-episodes that were created by Facebook Messenger and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

With the new watch together feature, the show can be streamed in real time, or later on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

There will be a new episode every Thursday until Feb. 4.

If you’re wondering, yes Offset will be making appearances as well as her glam team.

Other people making appearances on the show include Michelle Rodriguez from the franchise Fast & Furious.

With the new endeavor, lovers of Cardi and her music are seeing a new side.

The rapper is more than just that — she is a full-blown entrepreneur.

Earlier in the year, she was awarded Billboard’s “Woman of the Year” award by Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer. Her journey to her super fame was the one she addressed in her speech.

“I'm just grateful and thankful that the song that I actually did put out this year, which was 'WAP,' featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought was going to be so big,” Cardi said.

Cardi master of all trades B, and is sure to keep her fandom entertained.