Russia shuts down German media outlet in response to RT block

In a decision that many have cataloged as a reckoning of the Russian government, after the Licensing and Supervision Commission (ZAK) took the RT media outlet in Germany off the air for operating under a Serbian license, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the closure of the Moscow offices of the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, DW, as well as the revocation of the accreditation of its journalists.

Likewise, through a statement, they indicated that they would end the satellite and other transmissions of the German network on Russian soil, thus initiating a process to recognize DW as a "foreign media outlet that performs the functions of a foreign agent."

As an attack on freedom of expression and the press, Moscow had described the ban by regulatory bodies in Germany on the programming of the Russian state broadcaster RT, so those involved in these actions will be prohibited from entering Russia.

DW's Moscow bureau chief Juri Rescheto says the decision to shut down the Russia office was "a great surprise." The Russian Foreign Ministry told him to close the bureau by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/oIKZHKB3QD — DW News (@dwnews) February 3, 2022

DW responds

Peter Limbourg, CEO of Deutsche Welle, said they expected "some action" from Russia, but considered it a "totally exaggerated" reaction by the Russian government.

Limbourg indicated that if it were a reckoning for the ban on RT, then the response went further, emphasizing in particular that "Russian journalists have valid permission to continue working in Germany, considering the differences between DW, a public service broadcaster , and RT, state broadcaster.”

"Even if we have to leave the country, we will intensify our informative work," stressed the director of DW, warning that they will not ignore what is happening in Russia and that this situation only reinforces the will of their media outlet to report more and more about the events in this nation.

"This is another sign that the Russian government is not interested in freedom of the press and freedom of opinion," said Limbourg, while indicating that they will take legal action to try to reverse this veto.

The German government also spoke through the Minister of Culture and Media, Claudia Roth, who criticized the decision, also emphasizing the differences between the RT and DW cases.

“DW is an independent organization. This means that, unlike RT DE, the German state has no influence on programming. Therefore, I urge the Russian side not to exploit RT's license issues for political purposes," Roth said.

Moscow-based RT, formerly called Russia Today, is a Russian government-affiliated network that offers its services in German, English, Spanish, Arabic, and French. For its part, DW, a public service broadcaster, has its signal available in 30 languages, including Russian.