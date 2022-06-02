CardioCast, the exercise app, launches “Beats Español”

CardioCast, the audio app for iOS and Android that offers fun, beat-driven fitness classes from your favorite artists and top-tier trainers, recently launched the Spanish version of its popular indoor cycling format “Beats.”

Through "Beats Español,” CardioCast offers its healthy and entertaining range of exercises to Hispanic communities within the United States, these being the first classes that the application offers in this language.

“Our ‘Beats’ indoor cycling format is a community favorite, motivating riders with its unique blend of curated hit music and descriptive coaching that matches perfectly to the beat of every song,” said Doug Lotz, CardioCast CEO.

Lotz also underlined:

It feels great to bring this rhythm-driven experience to our first Spanish-language classes, which will be backed by music from award-winning Latinx musicians.

The Classes

“Beats Español” offers playlists full of Latin hits to accompany your classes, which are carefully designed to keep users motivated with simple training instructions harmonized by the rhythm of the music.

The new classes will be led by fitness industry veteran Javier Santín, whose career as an educator has spanned more than 20 years, and has trained tens of thousands of instructors around the world.

Santín also noted: “It is an honor to be back serving the Spanish-speaking fitness community, this time in a format centered in what unites us all: Spoken word in Spanish. I could not be more thrilled to bring the language, the culture, the ritmo and sabrosura to the CardioCast community!”

Originally from Madrid, Spain, but based in New York since 2014, Santín has served as a senior educator, content creator, and talent manager for some of the most prestigious fitness brands including Les Mills, Spinning®, and Stages Cycling.

“We’re thrilled to become a place where U.S. Spanish speakers can access fun and effective workout classes. There’s not a lot of quality content available in Spanish from major U.S. fitness apps, but we hope to lead the way in changing that,” Lotz highlighted.

Costs

Through its platform, CardioCast offers thousands of indoor and outdoor workouts, including cycling, running, elliptical, rowing and yoga, bringing to its users studio fitness classes right when they want, at home or in the gym.

It also has an exclusive “Burn & Earn” incentive program that rewards users with Amazon gift cards (worth up to 50% of their subscription fee) for consistently exercising.

The platform is available for iPhone or Android through the App Store and Google Play, with a monthly membership fee of $9.99 or an annual membership fee of $89.99.

For more information, click here.