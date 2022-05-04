Meet the Latinas who will be part of the first World Embassy for Women

Through the launch of a new physical and digital space, the first of its kind, Vital Voices, an international non-profit and non-partisan non-governmental organization that invests in women leaders, introduces its new global headquarters for the empowerment of women, which will be recognized as the Global Embassy for Women.

Located in downtown Washington, D.C., exactly at 1509 16th Street, NW, this entity is surrounded by important high-profile institutions, such as Black Lives Matter Plaza, in what is known as the “Equality Corridor,” a space that will become the epicenter of the activity of world leading women and a collaborative and inclusive setting for women in general.

During its launch, scheduled for Thursday, May 5, a group of relevant Latina women, pioneers in their areas, will be speakers in a series of Leadership Talks specially designed for the opening of this embassy.

“It is our hope that women and their allies from around the world will come to this building to expand their networks, share their stories of success and hardship, highlight their bold visions for progress, and recharge so that they can go back out into the world and make real change happen,” explained former First Lady of the United States and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who, along with the late U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, established Vital Voices in 1997.

Clinton underlined:

Madeleine was so excited about the creation of this Women’s Embassy and, in opening it, we’re honoring her vision and legacy.

Opening of the World Embassy for Women

The physical facilities of the embassy, in addition to serving as a base of operations for Vital Voices and its global non-profit network of women leaders, will be used as a space for interaction to address the greatest challenges of society among local women's organizations and those visitors with limited resources who need a place to gather, innovate, plan and act.

Through a three-day festival (beginning on May 5), this initiative will be launched, starting with a morning march of hundreds of young women and allies from the White House to the world headquarters of Vital Voices to highlight the next generation of leaders.

Likewise, after the official cutting of the ribbon, the embassy “will open its doors for three days of exhibits, panels, luncheons, and other activities to bring women together and celebrate the launch of the Headquarters,” it is highlighted from Vital Voices, while inviting those interested to be part of their open house on May 7 as part of the tour “Around the World Embassy Tour,” led by Passport DC.

“Over more than two decades of investing in women leaders on the frontlines of change, we have seen firsthand how women lead differently, and that difference is precisely what our world needs in order to solve the challenges ahead of us. Now is the time to put a stake in the ground and create a permanent, physical, and very visible space for these leaders to come together. We believe this Headquarters will spark creativity, trust, and the kind of bold ideas that will transform and improve communities and nations around the world,” said Vital Voices President and CEO Alyse Nelson.

Latina Speakers

Four relevant Latina women are part of the group of important speakers that the launch of the World Embassy for Women will feature:

Violeta Bermúdez (Peru): Lawyer, diplomat and constitutionalist expert affectionately known as the “RBG of Peru.”

Violeta Bermúdez. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

Karla Ruíz Cofiño (Guatemala): Co-founder of MILKnCOOKIES, a digital agency and social media consultant for the Vital Voices Global Ambassador Program and Bank of America.

Karla Ruiz. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

Ariela Suster (El Salvador): Creative director and owner of SEQUENCE, a fashion accessories line that employs at-risk youth in danger of gang violence.

Ariela Suster. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

Stephanie Villanueva–Villar (Estados Unidos): Founder & executive director of Your Girl for Good, a D.C. based non-profit organization that equips young girls of color with successful female mentors in S.T.E.M., the arts and politics.

Stephanie Villanueva. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

Special Guests

The confirmed guest list for this embassy launch (subject to change) includes, in addition to the former First Lady, fashion designer and Vital Voices board member Diane Von Furstenberg; the mayor of Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser; Ambassador Melanne Verveer; recording artist MILCK; actresses and activists Elizabeth Banks and Angelina Spicer; Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad; Ukrainian human rights activist Oksana Horbunova; former Afghan deputy trade minister Muqaddesa Yourish; former Irish President Mary Robinson; and climate activist Sophia Kianni, among others.

To follow the event live from anywhere in the world, click here.