The SBA visits the Northeast to honor its support with small businesses

Through a road trip that toured three important states of the Northeast, the Small Business Administration (SBA), by the hand of its administrator Isabel Casillas Guzmán, met with various owners to highlight equity, resources, and support for these businesses.

Representatives of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania received this important visit in the framework of an economic recovery that shows the small business people of the United States as one of the key actors for this process.

“Small businesses are the giants of our economy. It was a pleasure to meet with business owners throughout the Northeast and hear firsthand about their successes and the challenges they have overcome, as well as understand their critical needs as they continue to navigate the fast-evolving economy. They are doing the hard work to help strengthen our supply chains, make more products right here in America, and confront the biggest challenges of our time, from climate change and energy independence to rebuilding our roads and bridges,” stated Administrator Guzmán.

Guzmán also highlighted the growth opportunities to which these businesses can have access thanks to the $1.2 billion invested in President Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law).

Guzmán underlined:

The SBA is committed to making sure capital, revenue growth opportunities, and support networks are available to all to seize this moment and help build a better, more equitable America.

Willimantic, Connecticut

Guzmán met with the U.S. representative Joe Courtney to offer support to contractors of small businesses who work at the construction site of the Windham bridge, a project funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The 12 subcontractors involved in the project have received assistance from the SBA.

Massachusetts

During the meeting at the Lowell Auditorium, an enclosure benefited by the SBA's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), it was highlighted the impact of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, two highly competitive tools that encourage small national companies to participate in federal research and development with marketing potential.

“Massachusetts is home to small businesses and universities that have made significant technological contributions to our national security, public health, environment, and clean energy economy while creating great jobs and economic opportunities through the SBIR and STTR programs,” underlined the SBA.

Coatesville, Pennsylvania

To close this tour of the Northeast of the United States, Administrator Guzmán had a talk with the owners of small businesses along with U.S. representative Chrissy Houlahan.

Isabel Guzmán, SBA Administrator, meets with business people at Pennsylvania. Photo: @SBAIsabel.

“Starting a small business is in many ways a reflection of our faith in the American Dream to inspire, innovate, and give back to our community -- I know because I've been there, too. As I meet with small business owners across Chester and Berks Counties, I see that faith in action; we have over 15,000 small business owners who employ nearly half of workers in our district. We continue to grow and attract new businesses, but we also know barriers like access to capital and affordable childcare persist,” said Houlahan.

Houlahan, who points out that we all win when companies owned by women and diverse communities are successful, also added: “In fact, my Women-Owned Small Business Program Transparency Act is expected to pass the House this week with broad bipartisan support. Our commitment to small businesses continues, and I will return to Washington this week with fresh ideas from our community, ready to deliver for Pennsylvanians.”