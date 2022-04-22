New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce appoints Victor Peter Rodriguez to Board of Directors, 5k/10k Pride Run to follow

Last week, the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce (NJPCC) appointed Victor Peter Rodriguez to the chamber’s Board of Directors.

Rodriguez is from Guayaquil, Ecuador. His fluency in Spanish will assist NJPCC as the chamber reaches out to Latinx & Spanish communities and businesses in the area.

Rodriguez graduated from Baruch College in 2004 with a degree in Business Administration. His studies specialized in International Marketing Management.

In addition to being a board member, Rodriguez will act as NJPCC’s Vice President of Administration.

Formed in 2013, the NJPCC seeks to advance the business interests of LGBTQ+ and allied professionals alike within the tri-state area.

The chamber promotes economic growth and development of these groups by providing LGBT Business Enterprise certification, networking opportunities, and other development resources.

Rodriguez also handles the Vice President Store Manager III role at a New Jersey-based TD Bank.

In his NJPCC role, Rodriguez will facilitate and record executive Board meetings. He will also oversee the ongoing updating of organizational policies, procedures, and office policy manuals.

“Over the years, I have learned that anyone can bring lasting change to a community through hard work and creating opportunities to give back. Celebrating diversity has been the cornerstone of my career. I’m very proud to support our LGBT+ business owners and allies,” said Rodriguez in a statement.

The NJPCC welcomes Rodriguez with confidence in his future role.

“Pride Run Atlantic City,” 5k/10k Run and Walk

From the Pride Run Series, and with NJPCC as a host partner, the “Pride Run Atlantic City” 5k/10k run and walk is coming shortly after the announcement of Rodriguez’s new role.

The Pride Run is New Jersey’s largest run and walk on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Participants may either run or walk.

The Pride Run takes place this Saturday, April 23, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Participants may register to use any of the following: a sports stroller, running chair, handcycle, sports wheelchair, prosthesis, walker, or cane. Pets will not be allowed on the course.

After the run, participants may also enjoy a beer on the house with their team at the Health and Fitness Expo.