SBA announces National Small Business Week winners

As part of National Small Business Week (NSBW), Isabel Guzmán, the administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), revealed this year's list of winners in the categories of Investment Company Small Business of the Year, Small Business Exporter of the Year, and Major Federal Contractors of the Year.

“These entrepreneurs have made significant impacts on their industries and our nation, advancing innovative solutions to global challenges, securing capital to help their firms thrive, or finding creative solutions to strengthen America’s supply chains,” said Guzmán.

She also underlined:

Their grit, ingenuity, and spirit of service are a powerful example of what the American people can achieve when we invest in entrepreneurs and small business owners from all walks of life and come together to build a better America through entrepreneurship.

The Award Ceremony

The selected winners in each category will be recognized during the virtual NSBW Awards Ceremony event, which will take place on May 5.

The 2022 winners for these categories include:

Exporting Award: The SBA recognizes the importance of small exporters to the economy, highlighting their commitment to sustainable growth through innovation and global expansion.

Investment Awards: The SBA recognizes the mission of these companies, as well as their record of successful investment and unwavering support for small businesses across the country, particularly in underserved markets.

Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year Award - Established Manager

Grayhawk Ventures Fund II, L.P. (Grayhawk)

Brian N. Burns, Sherman Chu, and Brian S. Smith - Managing Partners - Scottsdale, AZ

Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year Award - Emerging Manager

Valesco Commerce Street Capital, L.P. (Valesco)

Heather Hubbard and Bud Moore - Managing Partners - Dallas, TX

Government Contracting Awards: The SBA highlights the work of small businesses in federal contracting with several categories of recognition, such as “he Prime and Subcontractor of the Year Award, the 8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence which recognizes large prime contractors that have excelled in the utilization of small businesses as suppliers and subcontractors within the construction, research and development, services, utility, and manufacturing industries.”

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Haight Bey & Associates, Inc.

Aliahu K. Bey - President & CEO - West Haven, UT

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year

The ELOCEN Group

Necole Parker - Principal & CEO - Washington, D.C.

Eisenhower Award Categories: Construction, Manufacturing, and Services

Construction

Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Brad D. Lewis - Corporate Director of Supplier Diversity - Tysons Corner, VA

Manufacturing

L3 Harris Technologies – CSB Sector

Daisy Galvan - Supplier Diversity Manager/Small Business Liaison Officer (SBLO) - Greenville, TX

Services

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Barbara Petersen - Director of Contracts and Procurement, Small Business Liaison Officer (SBLO) - Pasadena, CA

“I want to thank my leadership team Bibi Hildago, Associate Administrator for the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development; Bailey DeVries, Associate Administrator for the Office of Investment and Innovation; and Gabriel Esparza, Associate Administrator for the Office of International Trade, for working with these small businesses to secure funding for expansion and counseling needs, as well as their thoughtful leadership and service to help position our small business ecosystems to excel in these highly competitive marketplaces,” ended Guzmán.

For more information on the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, click here.