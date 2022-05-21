HACR will be present at the 2022 World Economic Forum

The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) returns to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, with a delegation of panelists who will offer different sessions focused on greater Hispanic inclusion within corporate America.

Through its participation in the meetings that are part of the WEF, HACR will share with those attending the Forum its traditional message of The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™, which it has highlighted since its first participation in 2018, when it was not yet an official guest at the event.

“Sometimes you have to create space at the table by pulling up your own chair. I’m proud that HACR will be visibly present in Davos to elevate our message, almost literally from the mountaintop, that the U.S. Hispanic community is a global economic force. Our message is clear that Corporate America must do more to increase Hispanic inclusion to levels that are commensurate to our economic contributions and overall growth,” said Cid Wilson, HACR President and CEO.

Wilson, who will attend the WEF for the fourth consecutive time, will be a speaker and panelist, highlighting the Association's role in promoting Hispanic inclusion in corporate America by engaging with corporate CEOs and executive leaders at global meetings that historically lack diversity.

Taking place May 22-26, the WEF is regularly attended by Fortune 1000 CEOs, global thought leaders and representatives from the highest levels of government, as well as thousands of world leaders who will address the different challenges facing today's societies.

HACR points out:

Despite comprising nearly one-fifth of the US population, Latino individuals accounted for only four percent of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives in 2020, according to HACR's 2021 Corporate Inclusion Index™ report.

The Association also shares data from the "Missing Pieces Report: The Board Diversity Census of Women and Minorities on Corporate Boards,” a multi-year study organized by the Alliance for Board Diversity (ABD), in collaboration with Deloitte, which indicates that only the 4.1% of all Fortune 500 corporate board seats are held by Latinos, of which only 1.0% are represented by Latinas.

“U.S. Latinos embody the two most widely spoken languages and cultural perspectives in the Western Hemisphere and hold growing and significant economic power,” it is highlighted by HACR.

The Association has also partnered, for the third time in a row, with the We Are All Human Foundation to present its “U.S. Hispanics as a Pivotal Component of Your Globalization Strategy.”

This alliance will make the Hispanic diversity, equity, and inclusion scenario visible as "an intelligent business strategy that can be superior to a company's globalization strategy.”

“Conference attendees are invited to take part on Wednesday, May 25th from 5:15 to 6:30 pm local time at the Microsoft Café, Promenade 101, Davos Dorf, Switzerland,” it is pointed out.

