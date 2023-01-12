Temple CRNA union ratify first contract

On Jan. 9, The Temple North Anesthesia Coalition (T-NAC) ratified their first contract after voting unanimously for it. This group is made up of 35 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) who work at Fox Chase Cancer Center and Jeanes Hospital.

Their coalition is a part of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP). PASNAP represents 2,645 nurses and allied professionals, including the members of T-NAC, at Jeanes Hospital and Temple Main, as well as over 9,000 nurses and allied professionals across Pennsylvania.

The CRNAs’ new contract includes:

Current scheduling practices are enshrined in the contract and protected.

One week of fully paid parental leave.

A pay scale that includes premium pay, salary, and per diem rate increases.

This contract will expire in Oct. 2026.

“Nearly three years into the worst pandemic of our lifetimes, the system that’s supposed to support healthcare professionals, and therefore patients, is in crisis. Hospital staff numbers have dwindled here and nationwide due to burnout and short-sighted, bottom-line decisions,” said Maureen May, R.N., President of PASNAP.

“This contract, with its emphasis on measures to improve retention, acknowledges the dedication and tremendous value these caregivers bring to their roles and to their patient communities. We are thrilled,” she continued.

Unionizing was a critical course of action to see these efforts through.

Bernadette Golarz, DNP, CRNA, explained, “We formed a union to have a seat at the table to try to improve working conditions at Temple North and increase CRNA retention. It’s been a long road, and we did the hard thing, standing up for ourselves and our profession, but it was the right thing – and not just for ourselves but for our patients as well.”

She added, “This contract – our first! – is a milestone that represents the collective effort of each and every member of our team. We are confident that it will ensure that the CRNAs of Temple North will be able to continue providing the highest-quality care – the care we want to provide and the care our patients deserve.”