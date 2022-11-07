Philadelphia’s Deputy Mayor for Labor resigns, will join PPA

Today, Nov. 7, Mayor Jim Kenney announced he has accepted the resignation of the Deputy Mayor of Labor, Richard Lazer, who has accepted a new role.

Starting next month, Lazer will begin a new tenure as the Executive Director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

“I have known Rich for over 20 years, and he has always been a crucial strategic advisor in helping us find solutions to the critical issues facing our city while at the same time giving a voice to our hardworking union workers that keep our city running. I accept Rich's resignation with great regret, but I’m also excited for his new opportunity that, with his experience, I’m confident he’ll excel in,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

He added, “During his time in our administration, he has successfully helped negotiate contracts for all of the city’s major labor unions, spearheaded the City’s first-ever and now permanent Department of Labor, and helped support the workforce during some of the biggest challenges in modern history—including a once-in-a-century global pandemic. I will miss Rich’s insight, wit and non-stop drive, and I am grateful for the major contributions he has delivered for Philadelphians.”

Lazer has served as the Deputy Mayor of Labor under Mayor Kenney since 2016. He is responsible for enforcing the City’s worker protection and wage laws, as well as enforcing workforce diversity standards. He also handled all of the labor and employee relations for the City’s workforce. Before he was appointed as Deputy Mayor of Labor, Lazer worked in the Philadelphia City Council for 11 years.

“It has been a true pleasure and the honor of my career to serve the people of Philadelphia for the last 17 years—especially the last seven years under Mayor Kenney. I will miss serving in his administration alongside the many passionate public servants who care deeply about moving our city forward,” said Lazer.

“From passing and delivering on the promises of the beverage tax—which funds our landmark PHLPreK program and Rebuild Initiative—to establishing a permanent Department of Labor that enhances our partnerships between management and the labor organizations representing City employees and to our City’s incredible resilience and response in the face of a global pandemic, I look forward to seeing the positive impact of our administration’s efforts for years to come,” he added.

Lazer spearheaded key parts of the Administration’s priorities, which includes the City’s COVID-19 Workers Relief Fund and $400 million Rebuild Initiatives. During his time in office, Lazer oversaw the $200 million Labor Reserve Fund and helped prioritize $180 million in capital budget requests. He was also one of the core leaders of the City’s COVID-19 Response Operations Group. This group directed the City’s immediate and long-term response, mitigation efforts and recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

Lazer is a graduate of La Salle University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government. He completed the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative this year.

His final day on the job will be Nov. 30. A successor will be named before his official departure.