LIVE STREAMING
Shooting session studio.
The spotlight on the new business leaders. Photo: Satchuset Raungdessuwon — Pixabay.

NMSDC introduces the 2023 Emerging Young Entrepreneurs

Those selected will receive help to grow their businesses.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Graphic to illustrate financial advancement.

Supporting SMEs in Latam

May 30th, 2023
Article
Nestor Torres, a Latino man with short black hair, shown from the shoulders up. H is wearing a dark blue suit with a red tie, and is set behind a blue-white background. He is facing the viewer and is smiling.

Helping Latino Leaders

May 25th, 2023
Article
Elena Reygadas, in a restaurant kitchen. She is laughing.

Mexican chef world best

May 18th, 2023
Article
Paola Santana [first from left to right] with the team of GLASS Commerce.

A True Call To Action

May 18th, 2023
Article
Impacto grantees Joshua and Fabby Archuleta of El Roi Cafe. Courtesy Photo.

Helping Hispanic businesses

May 17th, 2023
Article
Photo Credit: Latino Coalition of Haverhill.

Growing Latino businesses

May 16th, 2023
Article
Two men shaking hands, with one out of frame and the other viewed face first. A man to the side sits half in frame. All members are seated in a meeting room and are smiling.

NALCAB gets $1.5 million

May 15th, 2023
Article
The 2023 AWS Investment Fund cohort seated together.

Amazon’s Latino investment

May 10th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
May 31, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) recently announced the picks for the eighth generation of the Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) program.

EYE is a nine-month experience uniquely designed to provide the next generation of participating minority entrepreneurs with support to enhance their growing business.

Jetheda Hernández, NMSDC senior director of Strategic Alliances and Programs, said through a press release:

The 2023 EYE cohort is the largest in NMSDC’s history and reflects our commitment to accelerating MBE growth as we march towards our goal of $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs.

Diverse Talent

Among the 30 selected this year, 5 Latinos were recognized:

  1. Alfredo Limon, AAA/M Hauling & Logistics
  2. Noelia Morales Cano, Commercial Titan Wraps
  3. Franklin Nunez, System Pros
  4. Norman Romero, Macano Tech
  5. Erick Torres, Ninja Tropic

The other Emerging Young Entrepreneurs this year are:

  1. Keisha Brewer, The PR Alliance
  2. Harold Chatman, HVL-Well Wellness Corporation
  3. Anna Cobb, Rejuvenation
  4. Subena Colligan, S. Colligan Coaching
  5. Leah Danville, 3PV Consulting
  6. Kristen Dunning, Gently Soap
  7. Jasper Evins, Official Water
  8. Marcellus Henry, Avanti Mechanical LLC
  9. Will Johnson, Xpurify
  10. Jalynn Jones, Compassionate Sales
  11. Cimone Key, Cimone Key Creative Studio
  12. Anthony Kinslow, Gemini Energy Solutions
  13. Trent Manager, Blocktec
  14. Mohamed Mohamedein, Sarah Car Care, Inc.
  15. Wendy Roundtree, Jarel Communications
  16. Stefen Smith, Seer Productions
  17. Jolena Stewart, Love Energy Nature
  18. Christina Thompson, Immense Strategy
  19. Kevin Thomson, Resume Rede
  20. Tess Trotter, CEP Communications
  21. Kayla Vialva, Kay in Full Bloom
  22. Sharesa White, Signature Logistics, LLC
  23. Meghan Wilson, Diversity First Consulting Group (DVF)
  24. Kenneth Wooten, STBY Studio
  25. Christian Yang, Pure Growth Media

NMSDC highlights that cohort members can access the skills, tools, and strategies to start or grow their innovative businesses.

“EYE participants are matched with mentors from corporate sponsors, MBEs, and additional stakeholders and engage in an interactive pre- and post-conference (NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange) curriculum along with five days of hands-on training and practical application,” highlights NMSDC.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is regarded as the longest-running engine of business growth for the broadest group of diverse communities (Asian Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American).

The focus of its mission is centered, not only in offering equal opportunities of access to the supply chain, but also in highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit and the value of these communities for the economy of the United States.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link