10 Latino economic mobility startups join Village Capital’s acceleration program

Village Capital, a mortgage banking company located in Henderson, NV, through its “Backing LatAm’s” accelerator, recently published the list of 10 Latin American startups focused on economic mobility that were selected for the “Middle Class” accelerator program.

Seeking to promote initiatives that efficiently impact economic growth and the development of strategies that promote a better quality of life for people, leaving the informal sector behind, the accelerator, with the support of Moody's, supports startups through a three-month program (from August to October) in which they will participate in support workshops and receive the necessary tools to scale their impact.

According to Entrepreneur, “at least 100 startups from 15 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean applied, and it is striking that of the final group, 80% have a woman as founder or member of the C-suite. These companies support technologies, products, and services that help improve education and create high-value job skills, expand access to formal financial services, insurance, and employee benefits, and increase financial health alternatives for unforeseen expenses, savings and economic mobility.”

Likewise, the publication also highlights a World Bank report that indicates that in the last 30 years economic mobility in developing countries has stagnated, a process that the organization attributes especially to the cycle of poverty in which different sectors of society are trapped and makes it difficult for them to climb the economic ladder.

The Chosen Ones

Alfi (Mexico City, Mexico), Appaguitos (Mexico City, Mexico), Hola Paco (Mexico City, Mexico), Lukount (Medellín, Colombia), Milusos (Mexico City, Mexico), Open MEI (Curitiba, Brazil), tuGerente (Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia), Uffa (São Paulo, Brazil), Uils (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and Üin (Santiago, Chile), were the selected startups.

In addition to the three online workshops and one face-to-face workshop, one of the founders or executive members of each startup will travel with all expenses paid to Mexico City to engage with one of the largest ecosystems in the region.