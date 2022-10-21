The participation of Latinas is recognized in the 6th installment of the Latin Podcast Awards

The Latino Podcast Academy Awards (LPA 2022), considered the largest and most important form of recognition for Latino podcasters in the United States and around the world, were recently presented to highlight creators of content in Spanish.

The organization highlighted:

Our female nominees are from different countries, customs and traditions, but with something in common: Being part of this Podcast generation.

With the aim of helping podcasters to continue providing quality content to their audiences, in this new edition of the awards, for the first time, a well-deserved recognition was given to women podcasters to celebrate their talent and leadership in the industry.

“Many of them are creators, producers and hosts of their own podcasts.We can also see them as collaborators, editors and writers. Contributing to the podcast with a variety of topics, interviews, love stories, romance, fiction and mystery. That is why the Latin Podcast Award 2022 recognizes their contribution in this fascinating and diverse world of the podcast,” LPA added.

Award winners

“En Positivo con Lourdes del Río" is the name of the Podcast of the Year 2022, which obtained the majority of votes from the public to win the award for Popularity, as well as by decision of the jury, under the category of “Personal Improvement” and the “Podcast of the Year 2022.”

Likewise, a special recognition was made to Lina M. Carrascal, creator of the podcast “Soy mamá por adopción” (I am a mother by adoption), who won her award in the new category “Best Female Podcast.”

This is the complete list of all of the 2022 LPA nominees and winners:

Con Carol The Podcast

La Magia de los Asustos

Inspiración Hispana

Mamas con Ganas

Zona Pop CNN

La Pizarra con Nicky Mondellini

Storylab

Entre Nosotras

Tenemos que Hablar

Jodidísimas

En Positivo

Pivot-ES

A Little Bit of Everything with Me!

Life 100 Podcast

Juegos de Asesinos Podcast

Terrores Nocturnos

The Rick H. Show with Jasmine Ruíz

Tras las voz

Cuidado con las macros ocultas

Perfiles e Influencias: libros, autores y cultura

De todo un poco con Camille

De Esteticista a Empresaria

Soy mamá por Adopción

Punk In Translation: Latinx Originals

Por nuestros niños

