Applications open for the National Kitty Fund for Mompreneurs

The fund of $25,000 is out to grant $1,000 awards to eligible women-owned businesses.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 23, 2023

Founders First CDC recently announced that applications are now open for its 2023 National Kitty Fund for Mompreneurs for a chance to win a $1,000 microgrant and push business forward

The program, geared towards women-owned businesses, has a $25,000 pot for eligible small businesses.

Kim Folsom, Founders First CEO, noted:

This is the third year we are creating opportunities for mompreneurs across the country. The Kitty Fund celebrates business-owner moms for their strength and greatness displayed every day in raising families and leading their organizations in these challenging economic times.

The National Kitty Fund for Mompreneurs

The Kitty Fund microgrants, which will be awarded to mother-led small businesses in advance of Mother's Day, were inspired by Folsom's mother, Catherine 'Kitty' Abrams Tadlock Webster, who passed away in March 2020.

Eligibility requirements:

  • The businesses must be led by a mother who is the CEO, president or business owner
  • Companies must be under $5 million in annual revenue with two or more employees to qualify
  • Applications require a short video describing the company, who it serves, and why that business should be awarded the grant

“As a working mom myself, I know how hard it is to try to get everything done. I feel honored to support my fellow moms through the Kitty Fund,” said Barbara Clarke, board chair of The Impact Seat Foundation — a funder of the Kitty Fund.

The Kitty Fund is made possible through the efforts of women-owned businesses who want to provide seed funding to other women-owned businesses.

Applications opened on March 21, 2023, and close on April 17. Qualified business owners can apply for the grant by clicking here.

“As a grant recipient for the Kitty Fund last year, we used the funds to start our newest venture called AskSamie.  AskSamie is an algorithm-based online tool that allows people to do their own assessment for accessible living. The grant helped us build and launch AskSamie, enabling us to reach people in rural communities and cities that we couldn't reach before. We are now live and grateful for the opportunity the Kitty Fund gave us,” said Dr. Brandy Archie, occupational therapist, owner of AccessAble Living, and 2022 Kitty Fund grant recipient.

