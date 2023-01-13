Olympusat sealed an agreement with BBC Studios for content in English and Spanish for the U.S. and Latam

The vertically integrated distributor and owner of Spanish and English-language pay television channels in the United States recently announced the non-exclusive acquisition of 100 hours of content from the acclaimed studio.

Excluding Brazil, the new programming, which includes the popular series Musketeers, Broken and Mad Dogs, will be broadcast in the U.S. and Latin America through the AVOD service known as FreeTV, as well as on its FAST channels, TV networks pay, and an OTA station in Mexico.

Hulda Acevedo, director of Content Acquisitions at Olympusat, stated:

We are very pleased to have closed our first deal with BBC Studios. Together with the power of technology and world class content, Olympusat is committed to bringing the best multi-platform and multi-language experience to our viewers.

About the content platform

With programming rights and a library of globally distributed content, as well as a portfolio of more than 30 channels on HD and SD networks in both English and Spanish-language, Olympusat LLC also offers a suite of premium FAST channels from in-language and dubbed content, and an AVOD streaming service FreeTV, which is also available as a broadcast station in Mexico City as FreeTV 8.2.

“As BBC Studios continues to expand in the global FAST market, we have built a great relationship with Olympusat in Latin America. This deal celebrates what BBC Studios does best – making premium content available for all fans by meeting audiences on new, growing platforms,” noted Karina Dolgiej, VP of Content Sales in Latin America for BBC Studios.

New shows

Musketeers: On the streets of 17th century Paris, law and order is more a fledgling idea than reality, and the Musketeers, Athos, Aramis, and Porthos, are far more than merely royal bodyguards for King Louis XIII; they are inseparable, loyal unto death and committed to upholding justice. Together, this crack team of highly trained soldiers fight for honor, valor, love, and just for the pure thrill of it. However, they face a continuing struggle to maintain order and protect the King and Queen, while outwitting the machinations of their enemies.

Production: A BBC Drama production, co-produced by BBC Worldwide and BBC America.

Broken: Michael Kerrigan is a Catholic priest presiding over an urban parish in northern England. Father Michael must be a confidant, counsellor and confessor to a congregation struggling to reconcile its beliefs with the challenges of daily life in contemporary Britain. With a checkered past and a complicated relationship with his own family, the priest is determined to help his parishioners through their troubles. But despite his best efforts, Father Michael cannot always fix what is broken in their lives.

Production: LA Productions for BBC.

Mad Dogs: Rick, Baxter, Woody, and Quinn are on their way to visit their friend Alvo at his luxury villa in Majorca. Alvo has paid for the whole trip - he wants to celebrate selling his business for a packet with his oldest friends. But as the weekend unfolds, a pricklier side to Alvo starts to emerge. And when a masked man appears at the villa late in the evening, it becomes clear Alvo isn’t quite the man they thought he was. What happens next will test their nerve, their loyalty and change their lives forever as a what started as a holiday in the sun turns into a labyrinthine nightmare of lies, deception and murder.

Production: A Left Bank Pictures production for Sky.

Mad Dogs averaged 1.6 million viewers for its entire series with almost 1.8 million viewers for its finale, making it the second highest rated show and highest rated drama on Sky 1 in the last 3 years, according to information provided by BBC Studios.

For its part, Musketeers peaked with 9.3 million viewers, ranking in the UK's top ten highest-rated drama titles since 2013 and BBC One's 5th highest-rated drama program in over 4 years for all audiences 4+.

“Olympusat continues to consistently deliver premium content to audiences looking for the quality, quantity, convenience, and value of series such as Musketeers, Broken, and Mad Dogs to create conversations with no boundaries,” added Acevedo.