Montgomery McCraken recently elected its first woman Co-Chair

On May 15, Montgomery McCraken announced it had named Partner Ashley R. Lynam, Co-Chair of the Firm. She is the first woman in the firm’s 111-year history to lead it. Before this, she served on the firm’s Management Committee and Executive Committee.

Co-Chair Louis Petroni said of the historic election, “We are thrilled to have Ashley assume this important leadership role. Having served with distinction as a partner at the firm for several years, her elevation to the position of Co-Chair underscores the firm’s commitment to recognizing and promoting talent from within its ranks and ensures a very bright future for MMWR.”

Lynam is known for her ability to creatively advocate for her clients, which includes publicly-traded companies, homeowners, sports teams, educational institutions, and start-ups.

She has also been a trailblazer for women in the legal profession, as well as an advocate for other women. Lynam has served on diversity committees, participated in mentorship programs, and supported initiatives that aim at promoting empowerment and equality.

“I have worked closely with Ashley for years, and regularly witness first-hand her entrepreneurial lawyering style, exemplary judgment, and acute business sense – a combination of skills rarely found in the legal profession,” said Managing Partner Steve Pachman.

“Ashley truly sets the standard of legal excellence, and I applaud the firm for recognizing all of her contributions and making the historic decision to elevate her to the top of our leadership,” he continued.

Prior to working at Montgomery McCraken, Lynam was Partner at Fowler Hirtzel McNulty & Spaulding, LLP and at Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg LLC.

She also worked as Assistant District Attorney at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. While there, she prosected rape, doestic violence, and child and physical abuse cases.

“I am honored and humbled that my colleagues have put their trust in me, and I am deeply committed to continuing the firm’s rich tradition of delivering exceptional legal services to our clients. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to usher the firm into a new era of excellence,” said Lynam of her new role.

Lynam graduated from Villanova University with a BA in Business Management & Finance. She also received a JD in law from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

Montgomery McCraken is a full service law firm that represents individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and multinational corporations in disputes, complex litigation, and corporate transactions.