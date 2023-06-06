Latina promoted to EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Amerant Bancorp Inc.

On June 1, Sharymar Calderón, CPA, became the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Amerant Bancorp Inc. and its subsidiary Amerant Bank, as announced last month.

“I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role as CFO and continue to work alongside an exceptional team of professionals who are passionate about delivering excellence and innovation in the banking industry,” said Calderón in a statement.

Calderón had previously served at Amerant as the Senior Vice President and Head of Internal Audit. In that role, she led the implementation and monitored Amerant’s audit plan and risk assessments. This included coordinating with outside auditors and integrating SOX audits.

“I am delighted to announce Shary’s promotion to EVP and Chief Financial Officer,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant.

“This promotion is well deserved, given her outstanding performance as our head of Audit over the past two years, and we are confident that she will significantly contribute in her new role toward our goal of achieving top quartile performance,” he continued.

Before working at Amerant, Calderón worked as the SVP and Head of Payment Operations at Ocean Bank, as well as Senior Manager at PwC, where she began her professional career in 2011.

Calderón graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a double Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Marketing and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Puerto Rico and Florida.

She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Puerto Rico State Society of CPAs as well as its Florida chapter, and Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA).

Calderón has replaced Carlos Iafigliola, who has served as CFO since February 2020. He now serves as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.