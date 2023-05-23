Macy's to celebrate National LGBTQ+ Pride Month

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting diverse businesses, Macy's is once again joining the Pride Month celebrations in June through its Mission Every One social purpose platform.

From June 1 through June 30, Macy's will host an online and in-store donation drive to benefit The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, stated in a press release:

This June, we’re reinforcing Macy’s commitment to building a brighter future with bold representation for our customers, colleagues, and communities by spotlighting LGBTQ representation across our platforms and throughout our stores to promote access, advocacy, and inclusivity for the LGTBQ community.

Pride + Joy

Funds raised through the initiative will contribute to a wide range of services that support LGBTQ+ youth in America, including crisis services, public education, advocacy, research, peer support, and more.

In addition, Macy's will celebrate Pride Month with exclusive merchandise highlighting LGBTQ+ owned brands, local Pride parades, and special activities at select locations across the country.

“For more than a decade, we’ve partnered with The Trevor Project to support youth mental health, and value additional partnerships with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign that empower members of the LGBTQ community to be their authentic selves, not only during Pride but year-round,” added Outler.

About Mission Every One

This program is one of the company's social impact verticals and it works for the causes and communities that help shape a better future for all, breaking down barriers to equity and representation, and empowering young people.

In addition to celebrating Pride Month, Macy's and The Trevor Project will take action to support the positive impact of mental health support by organizing a charitable giving drive.

The money raised will be used to finance the organization's programs, among which its crisis services stand out 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by phone, text and web chat.

Macy's notes that in addition to its crisis services, the donation campaign will also support The Trevor Project's programs designed to help prevent LGBTQ+ youth from entering a crisis in the first place, such as its advocacy and research efforts.

Since 2019, this charitable giving campaign has raised more than $5 million, allowing The Trevor Project to spend more than 118,000 minutes providing the youth of this community with expert advice.

Throughout the month, customers will be able to donate online or round up their purchase amount in store and donate the extra change, up to $0.99, to The Trevor Project.

“The consistent, generous dedication that Macy’s has shown for The Trevor Project’s mission directly supports our work to end suicide among LGBTQ young people,” said Amanda Ryan Smith, chief development officer at The Trevor Project.

Phluid Project, ‘Pride is a March not a Parade’ T-shirt. Photo: Macy’s.

Featured Brands

As part of that commitment to fuel accelerated growth and amplify diversely owned brands, select LGBTQ+ owned brands and products will be highlighted throughout June in Macy's store, online, in marketing campaigns, and on social media.

Among the selected brands, stands out The Phluid Project, a revolutionary brand focused on making genderless clothing and accessories available across the country by rejecting binary gender norms and encouraging people to wear what makes them feel good.

The featured product will also be showcased online alongside other LGBTQ+ owned brands as part of the ongoing Macy's Pride + Joy celebrations via macys.com/purpose.

In addition, 'Macy's Live' will host a live shopping event on June 1, highlighting a variety of LGBTQ-owned businesses, co-hosted by Rob Smith, founder of The Phluid Project.

“As we face an exceedingly tense and difficult time for LGBTQ young people in the U.S., we are so appreciative to Macy’s for proactively standing up alongside us to be a voice of support and affirmation for LGBTQ young people everywhere. The way Macy’s supports the LGBTQ community is a model for how other corporations should show up,” added Ryan-Smith.

Pride + Joy will also be on display in select Macy's storefronts nationwide between June 2 and June 30, at Macy's downtown stores in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Beyond Pride

In addition to The Trevor Project, Macy's will continue to support the LGBTQ+ community through its engagement with various national and local organizations focused on education, economic development, and social justice.

Among the recipient organizations of subsidies, the following stand out:

Ali Forney Center

Fractured Atlas

Hetrick Martin Institute

Human Rights Campaign

Latino Commission on AIDS

National Center for Transgender Equality

NYC Pride

Out in Tech Inc.

PFLAG National

Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund

TransNewYork Inc.

Macy's highlights that representation and inclusion are embedded in its culture through the company's Pride Colleague Resource Group (CRG), which serves as a central resource for LGBTQ+ colleagues at Macy’s.

This June, colleagues at Pride CRG will be hosting a variety of Pride Month events, including drag bingo to benefit The Trevor Project; a Lunch and Learn organized in conjunction with The Trevor Project; and a session during The Workshop at Macy's, the brand's retail accelerator program, to speak with LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.