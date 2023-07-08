Dycom Industries Inc. appointed Luis Ávila-Marco as director

Dycom Industries Inc., a leading provider of specialized contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States, recently named Luis Ávila-Marco as its new director.

A well-known corporate advisor and independent consultant to technology companies, Ávila-Marco served as senior vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development for Cox Enterprises Inc., a private company with investments in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, from July 2018 to December 2021.

At Cox, Ávila-Marco led corporate strategy and inorganic growth opportunities, including M&A, business development, and venture investments.

Important Trajectory

From 2008 to 2014, Ávila-Marco was executive vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development at Juniper Networks Inc., where he helped shape the company's business vision and strategy by working with firm executives around the world.

Additionally, as a corporate development leader, he was responsible for M&A, business development activities, strategic investments in technology companies, and oversight of the Junos Innovation Fund's investments in innovative companies focused on improving the experience and economics of networks.

Ávila-Marco has also served in multiple leadership roles at Scientific Atlanta, a Cisco company, including vice president of Corporate Strategic Planning and director of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, director of Strategic Marketing and Corporate Development, as well as vice president of Corporate Strategic Planning.

Prior to joining Scientific-Atlanta, the corporate leader spent several years in a number of diverse roles in the cable industry in Spain.

Ávila-Marco has an MBA from Emory University and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

His appointment as director will extend until the Company's 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

About Dycom Industries Inc.

Its services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers.

In addition, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.