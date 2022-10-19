Salem Media Group strengthens its radio programming in Spanish

After a transaction with Fenix Broadcasting Corporation and the co-ownership of WRHC Broadcasting Corporation, the radio media group announced that it will continue to offer content in Spanish, this time its own, through the WWFE AM 670 networks and its FM repeater on 103.1 (W276DV ), along with WRHC AM 1550 and its FM repeater at 98.7 (W254DV).

Edward Atsinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Salem Media, stated:

For more than four decades, Salem Media Group has provided a platform for conservative voices on air, and now online and in print. Now we will do the same for the Spanish-speaking community in South Florida.

Salem Media Group Background

Salem has a long history in Spanish-language broadcasting beginning in 1984 in New York with WNYM AM 1380, which was sold in the late 1980s and remains in Spanish today.

Currently Salem owns Spanish-language radio stations in Dallas - KLTY FM 94.9 HD2 and translator FM 102.5 (Spanish Christian Contemporary Christian Music) and KTNO AM 620 (Spanish Christian Teaching and Talk), in Portland - KRYP FM 93.1 “El Rey” (Regional Mexican), and in Denver - KBJD AM 1650 (Spanish Christian Teaching and Talk).

Salem, which has more than 100 owned and operated radio stations and more than 3,100 affiliated network stations, reaches more than 11 million listeners.

Salem Media Group Announces Purchase of WMYM 990 AM & 98.7 FM in Miami https://t.co/l0o8ghnBAP — Salem Media Group (@SalemMediaGrp) October 17, 2022

Its programming includes several of the leading conservative voices in the U.S., including Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Charlie Kirk, Dr. Sebastián Gorka, Dinesh D'Souza, Brandon Tatum, and others.

Through its news and opinion websites, including Townhall.com and redstate.com, it has an average reach of 30 million monthly visits and 80 million monthly page views.

For its part, its publishing subsidiaries, among which Regnery Publishing stands out, have published 42 best sellers in the last 10 years.

“The recent passing of Fenix Broadcasting’s President and Founder Jorge Rodriguez, Sr. makes this effort even more timely as we work to build upon the broadcast legacy that he and his wife Ana, and son Jorge, Jr. have created. Jorge Sr.’s passionate fight for freedom defined his operation of WWFE AM 670 'La Poderosa' and WRHC AM 1550 'Cadena Azul.' We are grateful to be entrusted with these legendary stations as a platform for our new Spanish-language conservative programming,” added Atsinger.

The transaction has been filed with the FCC and both parties anticipate closing in early 2023.